1-min read

Sensex Moves up 113 Points, Nifty Climbs Above 10,000

The 30-share Sensex was higher by 112.53 points, or 0.35 per cent, at 31,946.52. Healthcare, realty, IT, capital goods, oil and gas and auto stocks were in the pink of health, rising by up to 0.86 per cent.

PTI

Updated:October 12, 2017, 10:09 AM IST
Sensex Moves up 113 Points, Nifty Climbs Above 10,000
File photo: A broker monitors share prices at a brokerage firm in Mumbai. (Reuters)
Mumbai: The benchmark Sensex went up 113 points and the NSE Nifty seized control of 10,000 level on Thursday as domestic investors raised the bar ahead of key industrial output numbers to be released later in the day.

Another record close on Wall Street after the release of the US Fed minutes fuelled the uptrend.

The 30-share Sensex was higher by 112.53 points, or 0.35 per cent, at 31,946.52. Healthcare, realty, IT, capital goods, oil and gas and auto stocks were in the pink of health, rising by up to 0.86 per cent.

The gauge had lost 90 points on Wednesday.

The NSE Nifty too rose 36.60 points, or 0.36 per cent, to 10,021.40.

Building up of positions by participants ahead of key economic data -- industrial production (IIP) for August and consumer inflation for September to be released after market closing on Thursday -- drove up domestic bourses.

In the Sensex kitty, Sun Pharma topped the gainers list by climbing 2.42 per cent to Rs 538.50 after the company said it has received establishment inspection report (EIR) from the US health regulator for its Dadra facility.

Stock of the country's largest software exporter, TCS, was trading higher by 0.83 per cent at Rs 2,521.15 ahead of its September quarterly earnings slated later in the day.

Other big movers were Lupin, Reliance Industries, NTPC, Hero MotoCorp, Tata Steel, Hindustan Unilever, M&M, Maruti Suzuki, Infosys and Bajaj Auto, advancing up to 1.08 per cent.

Japan's Nikkei rose 0.47 per cent while Hong Kong's Hang Seng moved up 0.17 per cent in early trade on Thursday. China's main Shanghai Composite, however, shed 0.24 per cent.

The US Dow Jones Industrial Average ended at a record high by surging 0.18 per cent on Wednesday.
S&P BSE Sensex

31,912.84 +78.85 ( +0.25%)

Nifty 50

10,011.90 +27.10 ( +0.27%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Sun Pharma 535.90 +9.85 +1.87
Indiabulls Real 223.10 +7.10 +3.29
TCS 2,513.00 +12.65 +0.51
Hindalco 256.80 +7.30 +2.93
Bharti Infratel 426.55 +16.05 +3.91
Company Price Change %Gain
Sterlite Techno 262.60 +5.80 +2.26
TVS Electronics 428.75 -16.85 -3.78
Indiabulls Real 223.50 +8.05 +3.74
TCS 2,513.20 +12.70 +0.51
Sun Pharma 536.00 +10.20 +1.94
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Infratel 426.85 +16.35 +3.98
Hindalco 256.60 +7.10 +2.85
NTPC 178.55 +3.70 +2.12
Sun Pharma 535.90 +9.85 +1.87
Vedanta 317.45 +4.05 +1.29
Company Price Change %Gain
Sun Pharma 535.80 +10.00 +1.90
NTPC 178.25 +3.35 +1.92
Lupin 1,059.00 +13.50 +1.29
HUL 1,230.85 +13.45 +1.10
Reliance 849.50 +9.10 +1.08
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Airtel 397.90 -5.65 -1.40
UltraTechCement 3,913.90 -37.30 -0.94
Asian Paints 1,152.30 -8.30 -0.72
ICICI Bank 265.65 -1.95 -0.73
Tata Motors 412.65 -2.85 -0.69
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Airtel 397.65 -5.75 -1.43
Coal India 281.40 -2.30 -0.81
ICICI Bank 265.55 -1.75 -0.65
Tata Motors 413.00 -2.25 -0.54
Asian Paints 1,153.65 -6.80 -0.59
