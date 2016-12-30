Sensex Moves up 211 Points as January F&O Series Takes Off
An Indian stock trader monitors share prices on his terminal during intra-day trade at a brokerage house in Mumbai. (Image: AFP)
Mumbai: Stock market got off to a positive start in the final trading session of 2016, with the benchmark Sensex surging 211 points to 26,577 on widespread gains amid further strength in the rupee.
In addition, the beginning of January series in the futures and options (F&O) space accelerated buying by participants, which supported the upside.
The rupee was quoting higher by 16 paise against the dollar at 67.94 in early trade.
The 30-share index rose 210.62 points, or 0.80 percent, to 26,576.77, with all the sectoral indices led by FMCG, power, banking and capital goods leading the rally.
The barometer had closed at an almost two-week high by gaining 155.47 points in the previous session as December derivatives contracts expired amid recovery in the rupee.
The broad-based NSE Nifty too was up 59.85 points, or 0.74 percent, at 8,163.45.
ICICI Bank, GAIL, Asian Paints, ITC, Sun Pharma, Maruti Suzuki, Axis Bank, HUL, HDFC Ltd, Cipla, SBI and ONGC were among prominent gainers, which supported the indices.
Hong Kong's Hang Seng rose 0.84 percent while Japan's Nikkei fell 0.40 percent in early trade. Shanghai-traded up 0.11 percent.
The US Dow Jones Industrial Average closed 0.07 percent down on Thursday.
Recommended For You
- First LookShahid Kapoor Gives a Glimpse of His Daughter Misha On New Year's Eve
- Muscle Car ManiaFord Mustang GT: Here's All You Need to Know About This True Grand Tourer
- BEST of 2016Year Ender 2016: Top 5 Flagship Smartphones of 2016
- Partner ContentThe Tech And Auto Show: The Great Rajasthan Food Trail Special
- lynnsanityChris Lynn's Hurricane Six Blows Away Hobart in Big Bash