1-min read

Sensex, Nifty Flat in Early Trade; Auto, Banking Shares Retreat



PTI

Updated:January 2, 2018, 10:46 AM IST

File photo of BSE.
Mumbai: Stocks lost early gains to trade flat in morning session as banking, auto, FMCG and energy shares witnessed selling despite strong global cues.

The BSE Sensex was trading down by 36.06 points or 0.11 per cent at 33,776.69 at 0950 hrs.

The 30-share index had risen by 148.38 points, or 0.43 per cent, to 33,961.13 in opening trade with all sectoral indices led by realty, power and infrastructure advancing by up to 0.82 per cent.

The broader Nifty also surrendered gains to trade down by 3.95 points or 0.04 per cent at 10,431.60.

SBI dropped the most by over 1 per cent among Sensex scrips. Hindustan Unilever, Kotak Bank and Asian Paints also dropped yup to 1 per cent.

Stocks failed to hold onto gains after positive core industry data. Infra sector grew at the fastest pace in more than a year at 6.8 per cent in November 2017 on the back of robust performance in segments like refinery, steel and cement.

The big gainers that supported the Sensex include ONGC, NTPC, Coal India, Dr Reddy's, HDFC Bank, IndusInd Bank, and Bharti Airtel, rising by up to 1.87 per cent.

In the auto space, Bajaj Auto, Tata Motors and M&M too were in keen demand largely on the back of encouraging sales data for December and gained up to 1.51 per cent.

Elsewhere in Asia, Hong Kong's Hang Seng rose 1.58 per cent while Shanghai Composite index up 1.18 per cent in early trade today. Japanese markets remained closed today for an extended new year holiday.
| Edited by: Sanchari Chatterjee
S&P BSE Sensex

34,056.83 +208.80 ( +0.62%)

Nifty 50

10,530.70 +52.80 ( +0.50%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Maruti Suzuki 9,733.90 -67.60 -0.69
PNB 170.50 -8.25 -4.62
M&M 1,541.75 -14.55 -0.93
Tata Steel 702.80 -7.40 -1.04
Jet Airways 737.60 +17.20 +2.39
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Maruti Suzuki 9,308.05 +144.05 +1.57
ICICI Bank 308.85 +5.40 +1.78
Bharti Airtel 526.70 +7.75 +1.49
Petronet LNG 254.45 +6.50 +2.62
Bombay Dyeing 280.80 +14.10 +5.29
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Vedanta 308.40 +10.40 +3.49
Hindalco 249.65 +6.90 +2.84
Cipla 591.65 +15.20 +2.64
M&M 1,521.45 +38.05 +2.57
Sun Pharma 529.80 +11.45 +2.21
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Motors 431.20 +12.80 +3.06
Tata Motors (D) 244.80 +7.10 +2.99
Axis Bank 562.40 +15.00 +2.74
TCS 2,700.40 +71.55 +2.72
Hero Motocorp 3,802.00 +88.50 +2.38
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Eicher Motors 28,675.00 -1,218.15 -4.08
Indiabulls Hsg 1,182.00 -36.15 -2.97
Aurobindo Pharm 670.50 -13.45 -1.97
Bharti Airtel 516.75 -11.15 -2.11
BPCL 499.30 -9.30 -1.83
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Dr Reddys Labs 2,333.05 -18.90 -0.80
Coal India 266.00 -2.00 -0.75
Tata Steel 710.60 -4.90 -0.68
IndusInd Bank 1,648.85 -10.65 -0.64
Hero Motocorp 3,785.95 -23.05 -0.61
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

