Sensex, Nifty Retreats from Record on Profit Booking

The 30-share index fell by 56.19 points or 0.17 per cent to 32,577.45 in early trading. It had opened higher at 32,654.41 and advanced to a high of 32,659.32 in opening trade.

PTI

Updated:October 17, 2017, 10:33 AM IST
Sensex, Nifty Retreats from Record on Profit Booking
Image for representation. (Reuters)
Mumbai: The benchmark BSE Sensex retreated from record levels to trade lower by 56 points in early session today as realty, auto, healthcare and metal stocks fell after participants booked profits.

The 30-share index fell by 56.19 points or 0.17 per cent to 32,577.45 in early trading. It had opened higher at 32,654.41 and advanced to a high of 32,659.32 in opening trade.

The gauge garnered 799.65 points in the previous three days to scale all-time high of 32,633.64 after touching intra-day record of 32,687.32 yesterday.

The wider Nifty of NSE too slipped from record by falling 8.80 points or 0.09 per cent to 10,222.05 after touching a high of 10,239.25 at the outset.

Fresh weakness in the rupee against the dollar and continued foreign fund outflows dampened the sentiment, brokers said.

Among major Sensex losers, Tata Motors, ONGC, M&M, Infosys, Dr Reddy's, Cipla, HDFC Bank, HDFC Ltd and Tata Steel fell up to 1.11 per cent, dragging the index into the negative terrain.

In the Asian region, Japan's Nikkei rose 0.17 per cent, Shanghai Composite Index up 0.06 Per cent and Hong Kong's Hang Seng gained 0.14 per cent in their early deals.

The US Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.37 per cent higher yesterday.
S&P BSE Sensex

32,565.03 -68.61 ( -0.21%)

Nifty 50

10,217.40 -13.45 ( -0.13%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Airtel 459.45 +6.15 +1.36
Dewan Housing 571.80 +13.55 +2.43
Reliance 870.30 -6.50 -0.74
Federal Bank 125.80 +1.00 +0.80
BEML 1,789.00 +61.15 +3.54
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Johnson Control 2,400.10 +358.20 +17.54
Rel Capital 551.75 +15.60 +2.91
GE Shipping 389.70 -1.80 -0.46
Adani Ports 405.10 -1.75 -0.43
Axis Bank 514.30 -6.40 -1.23
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
BPCL 510.40 +12.00 +2.41
Bharti Infratel 482.25 +10.75 +2.28
HPCL 470.50 +10.05 +2.18
Indiabulls Hsg 1,322.25 +27.15 +2.10
Yes Bank 373.90 +6.20 +1.69
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Bajaj Auto 3,271.20 +49.40 +1.53
Bharti Airtel 459.10 +6.10 +1.35
Asian Paints 1,184.05 +13.80 +1.18
Hero Motocorp 3,808.00 +34.25 +0.91
Larsen 1,152.15 +7.30 +0.64
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Zee Entertain 502.00 -12.45 -2.42
Tata Motors 431.55 -5.50 -1.26
Axis Bank 513.65 -6.70 -1.29
Bajaj Finance 1,866.35 -19.95 -1.06
ONGC 170.50 -1.55 -0.90
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Axis Bank 514.30 -6.40 -1.23
Tata Motors 431.80 -4.75 -1.09
ONGC 170.55 -1.35 -0.79
Kotak Mahindra 1,076.20 -8.40 -0.77
Tata Steel 709.55 -5.85 -0.82
See all Top Losers »

