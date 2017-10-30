Sensex, Nifty Scale Fresh Peaks, PSBs Extend Rally
Market found itself on a fresh high for the fourth session today, with the Sensex jumping 109 points as state-owned lenders extended a rally. The Nifty closed above 10,350.
Image for representation.
Mumbai: Market found itself on a fresh high for the fourth session today, with the Sensex jumping 109 points as state-owned lenders extended a rally. The Nifty closed above 10,350.
The PSB stocks have been on a roll, especially since last last week, driven by the government's mega Rs 2.11 lakh crore recapitalisation plan and encouraging quarterly earnings by more blue chip companies.
The BSE 30-share Sensex continued its upward march to touch a new all-time intra-day high of 33,340.17, surpassing its previous high of 33,286.51 recorded on October 27. But it lost ground due to profit-booking and and settled at a new closing peak of 33,266.16, up 108.94 points, or 0.33 percent. The Sensex surpassed its previous record of 33,157.22 touched on October 27.
In six days, the index has gained 876.19 points. Similarly, the broader 50-issue NSE Nifty hit a new intra-day high of 10,384.50, bettering its record of 10,366.15 hit on October 27. However, due to profit-taking at record levels, it closed at 10,363.65, still a new high, up by 40.60 points or 0.39 per cent. It broke the previous record of 10,343.80 reached on October 26.
Traders said sentiment was upbeat in domestic energy stocks with Brent crude soaring to hit its highest level since July 2015 after Saudi Arabia agreed to support the extension of a global oil production cut agreement.
The PSB stocks have been on a roll, especially since last last week, driven by the government's mega Rs 2.11 lakh crore recapitalisation plan and encouraging quarterly earnings by more blue chip companies.
The BSE 30-share Sensex continued its upward march to touch a new all-time intra-day high of 33,340.17, surpassing its previous high of 33,286.51 recorded on October 27. But it lost ground due to profit-booking and and settled at a new closing peak of 33,266.16, up 108.94 points, or 0.33 percent. The Sensex surpassed its previous record of 33,157.22 touched on October 27.
In six days, the index has gained 876.19 points. Similarly, the broader 50-issue NSE Nifty hit a new intra-day high of 10,384.50, bettering its record of 10,366.15 hit on October 27. However, due to profit-taking at record levels, it closed at 10,363.65, still a new high, up by 40.60 points or 0.39 per cent. It broke the previous record of 10,343.80 reached on October 26.
Traders said sentiment was upbeat in domestic energy stocks with Brent crude soaring to hit its highest level since July 2015 after Saudi Arabia agreed to support the extension of a global oil production cut agreement.
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|ICICI Bank
|300.55
|-0.60
|-0.20
|PNB
|203.95
|+7.30
|+3.71
|SBI
|312.00
|+0.95
|+0.31
|Lupin
|1,025.95
|+24.85
|+2.48
|Yes Bank
|314.85
|+7.80
|+2.54
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|SBI
|312.10
|+1.15
|+0.37
|PI Industries
|823.15
|+69.30
|+9.19
|PNB
|203.95
|+7.70
|+3.92
|ICICI Bank
|300.55
|-0.40
|-0.13
|Bank of Baroda
|174.10
|-0.20
|-0.11
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bharti Infratel
|429.70
|+11.15
|+2.66
|Yes Bank
|314.85
|+7.80
|+2.54
|Lupin
|1,025.95
|+24.85
|+2.48
|Tech Mahindra
|485.55
|+9.15
|+1.92
|Dr Reddys Labs
|2,438.50
|+43.55
|+1.82
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Lupin
|1,027.55
|+26.70
|+2.67
|Tata Motors (D)
|244.00
|+6.30
|+2.65
|ONGC
|186.65
|+3.10
|+1.69
|Bharti Airtel
|492.80
|+7.70
|+1.59
|Dr Reddys Labs
|2,433.00
|+37.60
|+1.57
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|HCL Tech
|836.35
|-18.60
|-2.18
|HUL
|1,234.20
|-25.95
|-2.06
|ITC
|265.15
|-4.20
|-1.56
|Wipro
|293.25
|-3.70
|-1.25
|Tata Steel
|718.25
|-8.55
|-1.18
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|HUL
|1,235.90
|-21.50
|-1.71
|ITC
|265.15
|-4.20
|-1.56
|Tata Steel
|718.80
|-7.45
|-1.03
|Wipro
|293.70
|-2.90
|-0.98
|M&M
|1,374.45
|-11.50
|-0.83
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Shikhar Dhawan Posts Emotional Message for Wife on 5th Anniversary
- Maruti Suzuki to Build Electric Cars as Government Strives to Electrify All New Vehicles
- Chris Gayle wins Australia Masseuse Court Case
- Madame Tussauds Delhi Unveils Justin Bieber’s Wax Figure At The Grub Food Fest
- SEBI Empowers Investors Through an Awareness Campaign