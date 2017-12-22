Sensex, Nifty Settle at Record High, Post Third Weekly Gains
The 30-share BSE Sensex opened on a strong footing at 33,768.47 and hit a fresh intra-day high of 33,964.28. It ended at 33,940.30, a new closing, up 184.02 points, or 0.55 percent.
Representative image
Mumbai: Benchmark Sensex rallied to 33,940 and the Nifty 10,493 -- both all-time closing highs -- driven by IT, technology and capital goods shares amid unabated domestic institutional buying.
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Maruti Suzuki
|9,733.90
|-67.60
|-0.69
|PNB
|170.50
|-8.25
|-4.62
|M&M
|1,541.75
|-14.55
|-0.93
|Tata Steel
|702.80
|-7.40
|-1.04
|Jet Airways
|737.60
|+17.20
|+2.39
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Maruti Suzuki
|9,308.05
|+144.05
|+1.57
|ICICI Bank
|308.85
|+5.40
|+1.78
|Bharti Airtel
|526.70
|+7.75
|+1.49
|Petronet LNG
|254.45
|+6.50
|+2.62
|Bombay Dyeing
|280.80
|+14.10
|+5.29
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Vedanta
|308.40
|+10.40
|+3.49
|Hindalco
|249.65
|+6.90
|+2.84
|Cipla
|591.65
|+15.20
|+2.64
|M&M
|1,521.45
|+38.05
|+2.57
|Sun Pharma
|529.80
|+11.45
|+2.21
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|ONGC
|193.40
|+5.40
|+2.87
|TCS
|2,639.80
|+45.70
|+1.76
|Infosys
|1,038.40
|+16.85
|+1.65
|Bajaj Auto
|3,338.00
|+52.45
|+1.60
|Wipro
|301.10
|+3.45
|+1.16
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|UltraTechCement
|4,288.90
|-43.85
|-1.01
|Lupin
|871.65
|-7.20
|-0.82
|Dr Reddys Labs
|2,332.70
|-19.05
|-0.81
|Coal India
|265.90
|-2.00
|-0.75
|Tata Steel
|711.20
|-3.40
|-0.48
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Dr Reddys Labs
|2,333.05
|-18.90
|-0.80
|Coal India
|266.00
|-2.00
|-0.75
|Tata Steel
|710.60
|-4.90
|-0.68
|IndusInd Bank
|1,648.85
|-10.65
|-0.64
|Hero Motocorp
|3,785.95
|-23.05
|-0.61
