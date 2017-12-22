GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Sensex, Nifty Settle at Record High, Post Third Weekly Gains

The 30-share BSE Sensex opened on a strong footing at 33,768.47 and hit a fresh intra-day high of 33,964.28. It ended at 33,940.30, a new closing, up 184.02 points, or 0.55 percent.

PTI

Updated:December 22, 2017, 5:58 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Sensex, Nifty Settle at Record High, Post Third Weekly Gains
Representative image
Mumbai: Benchmark Sensex rallied to 33,940 and the Nifty 10,493 -- both all-time closing highs -- driven by IT, technology and capital goods shares amid unabated domestic institutional buying.

The 30-share BSE Sensex opened on a strong footing at 33,768.47 and hit a fresh intra-day high of 33,964.28. It ended at 33,940.30, a new closing, up 184.02 points, or 0.55 percent.

The previous closing record was on December 19 when it had finished at 33,836.74. The index had lost 80.46 points in the previous two sessions.

The broader Nifty gained 52.70 points, or 0.50 percent, to end at a fresh peak of 10,493, breaking its previous record of 10,463.20 hit on December 19.

For the third straight week, the Sensex advanced, notching up a significant 477.33 points, or 1.42 percent. The Nifty was up 159.75 points, or 1.54 percent, during the week. The rupee soaring to an over fresh three-month high against the dollar during the day fuelled the upward trend. The stock exchanges will remain closed on Monday for Christmas.
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE Sensex

33,940.30 +184.02 ( +0.55%)

Nifty 50

10,493.00 +52.70 ( +0.50%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Maruti Suzuki 9,733.90 -67.60 -0.69
PNB 170.50 -8.25 -4.62
M&M 1,541.75 -14.55 -0.93
Tata Steel 702.80 -7.40 -1.04
Jet Airways 737.60 +17.20 +2.39
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Maruti Suzuki 9,308.05 +144.05 +1.57
ICICI Bank 308.85 +5.40 +1.78
Bharti Airtel 526.70 +7.75 +1.49
Petronet LNG 254.45 +6.50 +2.62
Bombay Dyeing 280.80 +14.10 +5.29
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Vedanta 308.40 +10.40 +3.49
Hindalco 249.65 +6.90 +2.84
Cipla 591.65 +15.20 +2.64
M&M 1,521.45 +38.05 +2.57
Sun Pharma 529.80 +11.45 +2.21
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
ONGC 193.40 +5.40 +2.87
TCS 2,639.80 +45.70 +1.76
Infosys 1,038.40 +16.85 +1.65
Bajaj Auto 3,338.00 +52.45 +1.60
Wipro 301.10 +3.45 +1.16
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
UltraTechCement 4,288.90 -43.85 -1.01
Lupin 871.65 -7.20 -0.82
Dr Reddys Labs 2,332.70 -19.05 -0.81
Coal India 265.90 -2.00 -0.75
Tata Steel 711.20 -3.40 -0.48
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Dr Reddys Labs 2,333.05 -18.90 -0.80
Coal India 266.00 -2.00 -0.75
Tata Steel 710.60 -4.90 -0.68
IndusInd Bank 1,648.85 -10.65 -0.64
Hero Motocorp 3,785.95 -23.05 -0.61
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES
File is:/article-scroll-new.php