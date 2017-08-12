GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Sensex, Nifty snap 5-week winning streak on profit-booking

The Nifty started the week at 10,074.80 and traded in the range of 9,685.55-10,088.10. The index finally closed at 9,710.80, down 3.53 per cent from last Friday's close.

PTI

Updated:August 12, 2017, 3:15 PM IST
Image for representation (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Mumbai: Both the S&P BSE benchmark Sensex and NSE 50-share Nifty snapped their 5-week winning streak by tumbling 1,112 points and 356 points respectively due to profit-booking from investors in view of global tension amidst foreign capital outflows.

Anupam Singhi, COO, William O'Neil India said," Trading restrictions announced by SEBI on 331 entities suspected to be shell companies affected the sentiment".

There was no respite for the market, as North Korea's warning on a possible missile strike on the U.S. Pacific territory of Guam, spooked the global markets.

The Nifty started the week at 10,074.80 and traded in the range of 9,685.55-10,088.10. The index finally closed at 9,710.80, down 3.53 per cent from last Friday's close.

The Nifty had gained by 545.50 points or 5.73 per cent in previous five weeks.

After opening at 32,377.80 points, the Sensex gave away 3.44 per cent in this week to close at 31,213.59. During the week, the Sensex traded in a range of 31,128.02-32,396.14.

The Sensex had gained by 1,403.80 points or 4.54 per cent in previous five weeks.

The first ever mid-term economic survey that was tabled in the Parliament during the week, has pointed to downside risks to the government's earlier GDP growth forecast of 6.75 per cent -7.50 per cent for FY 2018.

Meanwhile, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) and foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 1,624.63 crore during the week, as per Sebi's record including the provisional figure of August 11.

The broader market also depicted strength. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index tumbled by 710.68 points or 4.60 per cent to settle at 14,726.27. The S&P BSE Small-Cap index slumped by 890.30 points or 5.59 per cent to settle at 15,036.33. The decline in the both the indices was lower than the Sensex's fall in percentage terms.

Among sectoral and industry indices, realty declined by 9.80 per cent followed by healthcare 7.71 per cent, auto 6.10 per cent, power 5.37 per cent, capital goods 4.49 per cent, bankex 3.48 per cent, FMCG 3.16 per cent, oil&gas 3.01 per cent, metal 2.57 per cent, teck 1.76 per cent, IT 0.99 per cent and consumer durables 0.61 per cent.

Among the 31-share Sensex pack, 28 stocks rose and remaining 3 stocks fell during the week.

Tata Motors slumped 13.95 per cent. The company said that the company and Skoda ceased discussions around potential partnership. Tata Motors and Skoda Auto have performed a joint technical feasibility and commercial evaluation of a potential collaboration.

Based on intense and constructive discussions, both the companies have jointly concluded that the envisioned areas of partnership may not yield the desired synergies as originally assessed. Nevertheless, the two companies have decided to keep in touch for future areas of collaborations.

It was followed by Tata Motors DVR 12.66 per cent, Sun Pharma 10.92 per cent, Dr Reddy 10.37 per cent, SBI 8.12 per cent, Adani Ports 5.61 per cent, Coal India 5.36 per cent, M&M 5.07 per cent, Lupin 5.06 per cent and Reliance 4.68 per cent.

While, Tata Steel rose 3.59 per cent. The company reported consolidated net profit of Rs 921.09 crore in Q1 June 2017 compared with net loss of Rs 3183.07 crore in Q1 June 2016. Tata Steel's consolidated net sales rose 18.9 per cent to Rs 29386.76 crore in Q1 June 2017 over Q1 June 2016.

It was followed by Infosys 0.24 per cent and Wipro 0.21 per cent.

The total turnover during the week on BSE and NSE rose to Rs 23,778.08 crore and Rs 1,43,020.34 crore, respectively, as against last weekend's level of Rs 17,711.06 crore and Rs 1,33,786.99 crore. .
S&P BSE Sensex

31,213.59 -317.74 ( -1.01%)

Nifty 50

9,710.80 -109.45 ( -1.11%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
SBI 280.15 -16.55 -5.58
Cochin Shipyard 528.15 +96.15 +22.26
Reliance 1,546.25 -38.10 -2.40
Bajaj Finance 1,695.40 +59.80 +3.66
Tata Motors 374.50 -5.70 -1.50
Company Price Change %Gain
HCL Tech 872.70 -10.75 -1.22
Cochin Shipyard 522.00 +90.00 +20.83
SBI 280.65 -15.90 -5.36
Fortis Health 151.70 -0.20 -0.13
Amara Raja Batt 800.75 +1.90 +0.24
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Dr Reddys Labs 2,011.15 +66.70 +3.43
Aurobindo Pharm 705.00 +19.75 +2.88
GAIL 368.95 +3.95 +1.08
Axis Bank 489.70 +4.20 +0.87
Tata Motors (D) 223.20 +1.75 +0.79
Company Price Change %Gain
Dr Reddys Labs 2,011.35 +62.40 +3.20
Tata Motors (D) 223.20 +3.30 +1.50
Lupin 942.25 +6.60 +0.71
Wipro 289.90 +1.90 +0.66
Axis Bank 489.95 +3.05 +0.63
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Hindalco 221.00 -17.00 -7.14
Vedanta 279.10 -19.70 -6.59
SBI 280.15 -16.55 -5.58
Bank of Baroda 142.25 -6.20 -4.18
Bosch 22,623.20 -920.60 -3.91
Company Price Change %Gain
SBI 280.65 -15.90 -5.36
M&M 1,346.35 -43.05 -3.10
Reliance 1,546.55 -37.50 -2.37
Larsen 1,132.80 -26.70 -2.30
NTPC 169.05 -3.80 -2.20

