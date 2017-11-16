GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Sensex Opens in Green on Value-Buying, Climbs 164 Points

The 30-share BSE index was up 163.80 points, or 0.49 per cent, at 32,924.24. Also, the NSE Nifty rose by 50.85 points, or 0.50 per cent, to 10,168.90.

PTI

Updated:November 16, 2017, 10:22 AM IST
File photo of Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), Mumbai.
Mumbai: The benchmark Sensex opened in the green by rising 164 points on Thursday, buoyed by value-buying in select blue-chips at a time of firm Asian cues.

The 30-share BSE index was up 163.80 points, or 0.49 per cent, at 32,924.24. Also, the NSE Nifty rose by 50.85 points, or 0.50 per cent, to 10,168.90.

All sectoral indices, including capital goods, oil and gas, consumer durables and healthcare, advanced by up to 0.60 per cent.

The Sensex had lost 554.12 points in the previous three sessions on subdued exports, higher inflation and muted second quarter earnings of some companies.

Value-buying in recent losers and a better trend at other Asian markets triggered fresh spell of buying on the domestic bourses here.

Besides, a continued slide in crude oil prices drew investors' attention, fuelling buying in oil marketing company stocks, they added.

Prominent gainers were Reliance Industries, Tata Motors, ONGC, L&T, Bharti Airtel and Dr Reddy's, rising by up to 1.88 per cent.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng was up by 0.61 per cent while Japan's Nikkei added 0.83 per cent in early trade on Thursday.

Shanghai Composite, however, was down 0.10 per cent.

The US Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.59 per cent lower on Wednesday.
S&P BSE Sensex

33,029.59 +269.15 ( +0.82%)

Nifty 50

10,193.75 +75.70 ( +0.75%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Rel Capital 410.25 -12.55 -2.97
Reliance 902.50 +18.80 +2.13
Graphite India 630.35 +20.35 +3.34
HDFC 1,660.35 +9.45 +0.57
SBI 324.70 -0.25 -0.08
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Grasim 1,187.30 +6.95 +0.59
Rel Capital 409.75 -13.00 -3.08
Dixon Technolog 2,725.75 +40.70 +1.52
CESC 1,012.80 -1.20 -0.12
Graphite India 630.10 +19.90 +3.26
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Infratel 389.65 +12.00 +3.18
Infosys 980.60 +28.80 +3.03
Tata Power 83.95 +1.90 +2.32
Reliance 902.35 +18.65 +2.11
UPL 733.35 +11.90 +1.65
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Infosys 980.20 +28.25 +2.97
Reliance 901.75 +19.35 +2.19
Tata Motors (D) 241.05 +3.75 +1.58
Tata Motors 414.60 +6.00 +1.47
TCS 2,740.00 +33.85 +1.25
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Adani Ports 396.15 -10.95 -2.69
Coal India 267.60 -4.75 -1.74
BPCL 498.10 -6.60 -1.31
Sun Pharma 501.90 -2.75 -0.54
Bosch 19,169.15 -36.65 -0.19
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Adani Ports 396.80 -10.45 -2.57
Coal India 268.00 -4.40 -1.62
BHEL 87.45 -0.80 -0.91
Sun Pharma 502.20 -2.85 -0.56
SBI 324.70 -0.50 -0.15
See all Top Losers »

