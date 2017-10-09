GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
cricketnext
»
1-min read

Sensex Opens With Gains, Nifty Trades Positive Too

The 30-share index rose 67.10 points, or 0.21 percent, to 31,881.32. The gauge had soared 222 points in the previous session on Friday.

PTI

Updated:October 9, 2017, 10:13 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Sensex Opens With Gains, Nifty Trades Positive Too
Representative image
Mumbai: The Sensex on Monday opened strong, taking a cue from the GST Council offering relief to exporters and SMEs.

The Council last week made some sweeping changes to give relief to small and medium businesses. It also slashed tax rates on more than two dozen items.

Asian markets traded both ways.

The 30-share index rose 67.10 points, or 0.21 percent, to 31,881.32. The gauge had soared 222 points in the previous session on Friday.

Sectoral indices took strength from consumer durables, FMCG, healthcare and auto stocks, trading higher by up to 2.12 percent.

The NSE index Nifty too edged higher by 10.10 points, or 0.10 percent, to 9,989.80.

Besides, domestic institutional investors pumped in funds unabated.

The big gainers that supported the key indices include Tata Steel, Tata Motors, ICICI Bank and Coal India, rising by up to 1.63 per cent.

Shanghai Composite was up 1.18 percent while Hong Kong's Hang Seng shed 0.31 percent in early deals. Japanese financial markets are shut today for a pubic holiday.

US Dow Jones Industrial Average ended marginally lower by 0.01 percent on Friday.
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE Sensex

31,875.80 +61.58 ( +0.19%)

Nifty 50

9,994.35 +14.65 ( +0.15%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Steel 697.40 +5.95 +0.86
ICICI Bank 273.45 +1.50 +0.55
Jindal Steel 158.55 +5.80 +3.80
Reliance 832.50 -4.55 -0.54
Just Dial 418.70 +14.35 +3.55
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Sun Pharma Adv 356.40 -32.95 -8.46
Jindal Steel 158.30 +5.90 +3.87
Graphite India 484.45 +13.90 +2.95
Aptech 337.20 +27.40 +8.84
Meghmani Organi 97.55 +7.55 +8.39
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Dr Reddys Labs 2,422.55 +46.70 +1.97
IndusInd Bank 1,705.85 +23.35 +1.39
Coal India 280.20 +3.50 +1.26
UltraTechCement 3,970.05 +39.15 +1.00
Tata Steel 697.40 +5.95 +0.86
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Dr Reddys Labs 2,421.55 +43.70 +1.84
Coal India 280.15 +3.70 +1.34
Tata Motors 427.85 +3.65 +0.86
Tata Steel 697.25 +5.85 +0.85
BHEL 85.60 +0.70 +0.82
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Power Grid Corp 200.70 -4.05 -1.98
Aurobindo Pharm 736.50 -9.50 -1.27
ONGC 171.85 -2.00 -1.15
GAIL 448.35 -4.35 -0.96
Vedanta 324.35 -2.80 -0.86
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
ONGC 171.80 -1.90 -1.09
Reliance 833.25 -3.60 -0.43
Adani Ports 386.95 -1.95 -0.50
Bharti Airtel 380.75 -1.55 -0.41
Lupin 1,039.05 -3.25 -0.31
See all Top Losers »

Video Wall

Viewpoint Special: Bhupendra Chaubey In Conversation With Hrithik Roshan

Viewpoint Special: Bhupendra Chaubey In Conversation With Hrithik Roshan

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES