1-min read

Sensex Recoups 218 Points, Nifty Reclaims 9,800 in Early Trade

The 30-share index was trading higher by 218.19 points, or 0.70 per cent, to 31,477.04 with the sectoral indices led by oil & gas, metal, IT, consumer durables, teck, PSU, healthcare and auto leading the recovery.

PTI

Updated:August 22, 2017, 10:40 AM IST
Sensex Recoups 218 Points, Nifty Reclaims 9,800 in Early Trade
A file photo of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).
Mumbai: The BSE benchmark Sensex rebounded over 218 points and the NSE Nifty went past the 9,800-mark in early trade on Tuesday on fresh buying by investors amid a firming trend in Asian markets.

The 30-share index was trading higher by 218.19 points, or 0.70 per cent, to 31,477.04 with the sectoral indices led by oil & gas, metal, IT, consumer durables, teck, PSU, healthcare and auto leading the recovery.

The gauge had lost 536.61 points in the previous two sessions.

The NSE Nifty was up 74.10 points, or 0.75 per cent, at 9,828.45 in early trade.

Brokers said emergence of buying coupled with a positive trend in other regional markets following overnight gains in the US influenced sentiments in Mumbai.

Stocks of Infosys, country's second largest software exporter, which had crashed over 15 per cent in the past two sessions after Vishal Sikka's surprise resignation last Friday as CEO, recovered by 1.05 per cent to trade at Rs 882.70.

Other big gainers were Lupin, Axis Bank, Wipro, Tata Motors, Sun pharma, Hindustan Unilever, ONGC, Coal India, Cipla, Dr Reddy's, Bharti Airtel and Reliance Industries, rising by up to 1.62 per cent.

Among other Asian markets, Hong Kong's Hang Seng was up 1.06 per cent, while Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.15 per cent in early trade on Tuesday. Japan's Nikkei too rose 0.07 per cent.

The US Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.13 per cent higher in yesterday's trade.
S&P BSE Sensex

31,324.69 +65.84 ( +0.21%)

Nifty 50

9,780.35 +26.00 ( +0.27%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Infosys 869.90 -3.50 -0.40
Fortis Health 133.05 -10.65 -7.41
YES BANK 1,697.75 -18.95 -1.10
BEML 1,810.00 -22.75 -1.24
HPCL 449.55 +15.75 +3.63
Company Price Change %Gain
Infosys 871.00 -2.50 -0.29
Fortis Health 132.55 -10.95 -7.63
Kotak Mahindra 970.50 +1.20 +0.12
Hercules Hoists 153.15 +19.45 +14.55
BEML 1,810.00 -21.75 -1.19
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
IOC 425.90 +12.70 +3.07
Hindalco 229.10 +4.20 +1.87
Lupin 940.00 +16.60 +1.80
Tech Mahindra 437.45 +6.35 +1.47
Tata Motors (D) 226.05 +3.20 +1.44
Company Price Change %Gain
Lupin 940.00 +17.20 +1.86
Axis Bank 501.10 +6.95 +1.41
Tata Motors (D) 226.30 +3.45 +1.55
Sun Pharma 465.95 +5.40 +1.17
Dr Reddys Labs 1,953.75 +20.60 +1.07
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Indiabulls Hsg 1,179.15 -19.55 -1.63
Hero Motocorp 3,912.00 -60.05 -1.51
YES BANK 1,699.00 -17.70 -1.03
Bank of Baroda 140.80 -1.30 -0.91
Power Grid Corp 218.65 -1.65 -0.75
Company Price Change %Gain
Hero Motocorp 3,912.00 -55.60 -1.40
Tata Steel 617.20 -4.75 -0.76
Asian Paints 1,128.40 -7.05 -0.62
SBI 273.10 -1.55 -0.56
BHEL 124.45 -0.45 -0.36

