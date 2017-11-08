GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Sensex Recovers 53 Points in Opening Trade on Asian Cues

The 30-share index rebounded by 52.74 points, or 0.15 per cent, to 33,423.50. The gauge had retreated from record high by losing 360.43 points in the previous session.

PTI

Updated:November 8, 2017, 10:12 AM IST
File photo of Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), Mumbai.
Mumbai: The benchmark BSE Sensex recovered by almost 53 points in early trade on Wednesday on buying in pharma, IT, consumer durables and FMCG stocks after recent losses.

Sectoral indices led by healthare, IT, consumer durables, teck and auto were leading the recovery, adding up to 1.09 per cent.

The NSE Nifty also moved up by 22.55 points, or 0.21 per cent, to trade at 10,372.70.

Traders said foreign fund inflows and small gains at most of other Asian markets influenced trading sentiments here.

Foreign institutional investors bought equities worth Rs 461.47 crore on Tuesday, as per the provisional data.

In the Sensex kitty, major gainers included Axis Bank, Cipla, Sun Pharma, Dr Reddy's, Lupin, Wipro, TCS, Asian Paint, Hindustan Unilever,Bajaj Auto, M&M, Hero MotoCorp, L&T, Maruti Suzuki and Infosys, gaining up to 3.90 per cent.

In Asia, Hong Kong's Hang Seng rose 0.44 per cent while Shanghai Composite index up 0.54 per cent in early trade on Wednesday. Japan's Nikkei, however, was down 0.28 per cent after hitting a 25-year high on Tuesday's trade.

The US Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.04 per cent higher on Tuesday.
S&P BSE Sensex

33,407.87 +37.11 ( +0.11%)

Nifty 50

10,355.75 +5.60 ( +0.05%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Airtel 493.30 -21.05 -4.09
Lupin 878.00 +18.10 +2.10
Axis Bank 535.20 +8.05 +1.53
Cipla 631.85 +24.30 +4.00
Reliance 896.00 -10.70 -1.18
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Airtel 490.50 -23.85 -4.64
Lupin 877.50 +17.00 +1.98
Aditya Birla 200.50 -1.80 -0.89
L&T Infotech 864.50 +46.60 +5.70
Adani Enterpris 156.25 +8.05 +5.43
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Cipla 631.85 +24.30 +4.00
Tech Mahindra 483.75 +13.25 +2.82
Sun Pharma 542.10 +14.50 +2.75
Asian Paints 1,166.70 +25.25 +2.21
Bharti Infratel 435.55 +8.50 +1.99
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Cipla 631.45 +23.10 +3.80
Sun Pharma 541.40 +13.55 +2.57
Lupin 877.90 +17.40 +2.02
Asian Paints 1,164.60 +22.30 +1.95
Axis Bank 535.20 +8.10 +1.54
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Airtel 493.30 -21.05 -4.09
HPCL 433.50 -11.20 -2.52
Yes Bank 306.60 -5.10 -1.64
IOC 395.25 -4.95 -1.24
Zee Entertain 531.45 -6.60 -1.23
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Airtel 491.15 -23.20 -4.51
BHEL 90.70 -2.45 -2.63
Reliance 895.50 -11.15 -1.23
SBI 314.30 -2.90 -0.91
NTPC 177.25 -1.15 -0.64
See all Top Losers »

