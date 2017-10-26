GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Sensex Retreats From Record Level, Plunges by 207 Points

Sectoral indices led by consumer durables, power, FMCG, infrastructure and auto stocks were trading in the red, falling up to 0.43 percent.

PTI

Updated:October 26, 2017, 10:23 AM IST
A broker (L) watches a TV news channel as another monitors share prices at a brokerage firm in Mumbai. (File photo/Reuters)
Mumbai: The BSE benchmark fell by over 200 points, pulling back from its record highs, on heavy profit booking in banking, FMCG, oil and gas, pharma and capital goods stocks after a recent rally.

Offloading of positions by participants with Thursday being the last trading session of October series contracts in the derivatives segment pulled the index back from record levels, a broker said.

The 30-share index opened gap down at 33,025.17 against Wednesday's record close of 33,042.50 and quickly raced to a high of 33,074.91.

However, the index retreated on emergence of profit booking in recent gainers to touch a low of 32,835.06, down by 207.44 points or 0.62 percent.

The gauge had gained 659.57 in the previous three sessions.

Sectoral indices led by consumer durables, power, FMCG, infrastructure and auto stocks were trading in the red, falling up to 0.43 percent.

The NSE Nifty fell by 21.40 points, or 0.20 percent, to 10,273.95.

Major losers were HDFC ltd, Asian Paints, HDFC Bank, Hind Unilever and Kotak Bank with losses of up to 1.66 percent. State-run lenders continued their upward trend as PNB,
SBI and Bank of Baroda rose up to 9.68 percent.

Asian markets were mixed with Hong Kong's Hang Seng dropping 0.15 percent while Japan's Nikkei moving up by 0.16 percent in early trade. The Shanghai Composite Index too
inched up by 0.18 percent.

The US Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.48 percent lower on Wednesday.
S&P BSE Sensex

32,968.75 -73.75 ( -0.22%)

Nifty 50

10,285.40 -9.95 ( -0.10%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
SBI 324.45 -0.45 -0.14
PNB 208.35 +6.30 +3.12
Bank of Baroda 186.80 -1.35 -0.72
ICICI Bank 297.65 -8.05 -2.63
Yes Bank 336.20 +9.30 +2.84
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
PNB 208.25 +6.35 +3.15
SBI 325.00 +0.30 +0.09
UltraTechCement 4,499.30 +34.60 +0.77
HDFC Bank 1,780.55 -13.95 -0.78
Bank of Baroda 187.00 -1.20 -0.64
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 337.35 +10.45 +3.20
BPCL 525.80 +16.00 +3.14
Larsen 1,236.80 +32.60 +2.71
HPCL 474.35 +11.85 +2.56
Cipla 604.20 +11.55 +1.95
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Larsen 1,237.00 +32.55 +2.70
BHEL 92.70 +2.10 +2.32
Cipla 604.80 +11.25 +1.90
Coal India 293.00 +3.85 +1.33
Axis Bank 477.50 +4.80 +1.02
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
HCL Tech 875.00 -32.05 -3.53
Indiabulls Hsg 1,232.25 -44.45 -3.48
ICICI Bank 297.80 -7.90 -2.58
HDFC 1,639.95 -37.70 -2.25
Power Grid Corp 211.35 -4.75 -2.20
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
ICICI Bank 297.95 -7.65 -2.50
HDFC 1,640.35 -37.55 -2.24
Dr Reddys Labs 2,326.50 -25.45 -1.08
HUL 1,260.75 -12.80 -1.01
HDFC Bank 1,781.30 -13.20 -0.74
See all Top Losers »

