Sensex Retreats From Record, Tanks 360 Points

Intra-day, the 30-share index hit an all-time high of 33,865.95, breaching its previous record of 33,848.42 hit on Monday.

Bijaya Das | PTI

Updated:November 7, 2017, 4:11 PM IST
Image for representation. (Reuters)
Mumbai: Giving up early gains, benchmark Sensex plummeted 360 points to close at 33,370.76 Tuesday on profit-booking and rising geopolitical concerns.

Intra-day, the 30-share index hit an all-time high of 33,865.95, breaching its previous record of 33,848.42 hit on Monday.

However, it succumbed to profit-booking and dropped to 33,341.82 in late afternoon deals on across-the-board sell-off. The index finally settled at 33,370.76 points, down by 360.43 points, or 1.07 percent over its last close.

It had gained 157.97 points in the previous two sessions, closing at a record high of 33,731.19 on Monday. The broader NSE Nifty too dived by 101.65 points, or 0.97 percent, to close at 10,350.15.

It hit an intra-day high of 10,485.75, just shy of its record of 10,490.45 reached on Monday.
S&P BSE Sensex

33,370.76 -360.43 ( -1.07%)

Nifty 50

10,350.15 -101.65 ( -0.97%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Lupin 859.90 -174.65 -16.88
Yes Bank 311.70 -7.95 -2.49
Reliance 906.70 -25.80 -2.77
SBI 317.20 -11.80 -3.59
Infosys 955.50 +26.80 +2.89
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
HCL Tech 876.75 +31.70 +3.75
Infosys 955.50 +26.80 +2.89
HPCL 444.70 +10.65 +2.45
Tech Mahindra 470.50 +10.05 +2.18
TCS 2,710.05 +44.50 +1.67
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Lupin 859.90 -174.65 -16.88
Cipla 607.55 -47.25 -7.22
SBI 317.20 -11.80 -3.59
Bharti Airtel 514.35 -18.20 -3.42
UPL 739.80 -22.10 -2.90
See all Top Losers »
