Sensex Retreats From Record, Tanks 360 Points

: Giving up early gains, benchmark Sensex plummeted 360 points to close at 33,370.76 Tuesday on profit-booking and rising geopolitical concerns.Intra-day, the 30-share index hit an all-time high of 33,865.95, breaching its previous record of 33,848.42 hit on Monday.However, it succumbed to profit-booking and dropped to 33,341.82 in late afternoon deals on across-the-board sell-off. The index finally settled at 33,370.76 points, down by 360.43 points, or 1.07 percent over its last close.It had gained 157.97 points in the previous two sessions, closing at a record high of 33,731.19 on Monday. The broader NSE Nifty too dived by 101.65 points, or 0.97 percent, to close at 10,350.15.It hit an intra-day high of 10,485.75, just shy of its record of 10,490.45 reached on Monday.