Sensex Retreats From Record, Tanks 360 Points
Intra-day, the 30-share index hit an all-time high of 33,865.95, breaching its previous record of 33,848.42 hit on Monday.
Image for representation. (Reuters)
Mumbai: Giving up early gains, benchmark Sensex plummeted 360 points to close at 33,370.76 Tuesday on profit-booking and rising geopolitical concerns.
However, it succumbed to profit-booking and dropped to 33,341.82 in late afternoon deals on across-the-board sell-off. The index finally settled at 33,370.76 points, down by 360.43 points, or 1.07 percent over its last close.
It had gained 157.97 points in the previous two sessions, closing at a record high of 33,731.19 on Monday. The broader NSE Nifty too dived by 101.65 points, or 0.97 percent, to close at 10,350.15.
It hit an intra-day high of 10,485.75, just shy of its record of 10,490.45 reached on Monday.
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Lupin
|859.90
|-174.65
|-16.88
|Yes Bank
|311.70
|-7.95
|-2.49
|Reliance
|906.70
|-25.80
|-2.77
|SBI
|317.20
|-11.80
|-3.59
|Infosys
|955.50
|+26.80
|+2.89
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Lupin
|860.50
|-174.20
|-16.84
|Sun Pharma
|527.85
|-13.55
|-2.50
|Aditya Birla
|202.30
|-5.10
|-2.46
|Yes Bank
|311.45
|-8.55
|-2.67
|Hind Copper
|99.25
|-4.60
|-4.43
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|HCL Tech
|876.75
|+31.70
|+3.75
|Infosys
|955.50
|+26.80
|+2.89
|HPCL
|444.70
|+10.65
|+2.45
|Tech Mahindra
|470.50
|+10.05
|+2.18
|TCS
|2,710.05
|+44.50
|+1.67
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Infosys
|955.70
|+27.10
|+2.92
|TCS
|2,708.35
|+41.35
|+1.55
|Wipro
|302.10
|+2.60
|+0.87
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,012.30
|+3.60
|+0.36
|ITC
|265.65
|+0.85
|+0.32
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Lupin
|859.90
|-174.65
|-16.88
|Cipla
|607.55
|-47.25
|-7.22
|SBI
|317.20
|-11.80
|-3.59
|Bharti Airtel
|514.35
|-18.20
|-3.42
|UPL
|739.80
|-22.10
|-2.90
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Lupin
|860.50
|-174.20
|-16.84
|Cipla
|608.35
|-47.05
|-7.18
|BHEL
|93.15
|-5.75
|-5.81
|SBI
|317.20
|-11.75
|-3.57
|Tata Motors (D)
|250.25
|-9.00
|-3.47
