GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
cricketnext
»
1-min read

Sensex Rises 101 Points as Capital Goods, FMCG Stocks Gain

The 30-share index was trading higher by 100.96 points or 0.31 per cent at 31,763.70 with all the sectoral indices led by consumer durables, capital goods, metal and healthcare rising by up to 0.91 per cent.

PTI

Updated:September 8, 2017, 10:27 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Sensex Rises 101 Points as Capital Goods, FMCG Stocks Gain
Image for representation (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Mumbai: The benchmark BSE Sensex advanced almost 101 points in the early session on Friday on buying by domestic institutional investors amid mixed Asian cues.

The 30-share index was trading higher by 100.96 points or 0.31 per cent at 31,763.70 with all the sectoral indices led by consumer durables, capital goods, metal and healthcare rising by up to 0.91 per cent.

The gauge had gained 0.77 points in the previous session. Also, the NSE Nifty rose 31.70 points or 0.31 per cent to 9,961.60.

Brokers said persistent buying by domestic institutional investors (DIIs) and selective buying by other participants amid a mixed trend at other Asian bourses influenced sentiments in Mumbai.

DIIs bought shares worth Rs 245.32 crore but foreign funds remained net sellers, dumping shares worth Rs 564 crore yesterday, according to provisional figures.

Major gainers that lifted the key indices included L&T, Tata Steel, Coal India, Cipla, HDFC Bank, ITC Ltd, Hind Unilever, HDFC Ltd, Hero MotoCorp, ONGC, Lupin, TCS and Reliance Industries, rising up to 1.28 per cent.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng was up 0.59 per cent in early trade, China Shanghai Composite Index too up 0.38 per cent while Japan's Nikkei shed 0.38 per cent.

The US Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.10 per cent lower on Thursday.
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE Sensex

31,699.40 +36.66 ( +0.12%)

Nifty 50

9,944.55 +14.65 ( +0.15%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Larsen 1,177.70 +48.60 +4.30
Vedanta 332.40 +5.60 +1.71
Dr Reddys Labs 2,168.00 -56.95 -2.56
Bajaj Finance 1,916.60 -46.60 -2.37
Reliance 813.45 -4.65 -0.57
Company Price Change %Gain
UPL 821.00 -2.65 -0.32
Gulf Oil Lubric 828.00 +46.55 +5.96
Solar Ind 872.00 -7.60 -0.86
Tata Steel 661.40 +6.85 +1.05
UltraTechCement 4,150.00 +36.50 +0.89
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Larsen 1,177.90 +48.80 +4.32
Vedanta 332.30 +5.50 +1.68
Tata Steel 661.50 +8.70 +1.33
Hindalco 252.25 +2.30 +0.92
Eicher Motors 33,154.90 +292.95 +0.89
Company Price Change %Gain
Larsen 1,178.70 +52.20 +4.63
Tata Steel 661.40 +6.85 +1.05
Kotak Mahindra 1,002.80 +7.30 +0.73
HDFC Bank 1,780.00 +9.40 +0.53
Maruti Suzuki 7,960.80 +48.60 +0.61
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Dr Reddys Labs 2,168.00 -56.95 -2.56
Sun Pharma 472.85 -7.60 -1.58
M&M 1,321.95 -18.00 -1.34
Indiabulls Hsg 1,298.00 -18.35 -1.39
BPCL 518.30 -5.80 -1.11
Company Price Change %Gain
Dr Reddys Labs 2,172.00 -51.95 -2.34
Sun Pharma 472.95 -7.10 -1.48
M&M 1,322.50 -16.25 -1.21
Bajaj Auto 2,934.00 -31.95 -1.08
Lupin 968.00 -9.55 -0.98

Video Wall

KARA KI KAHANI EP-1: Pah-laj Nai Aani. The return of ex-CBFC chief

KARA KI KAHANI EP-1: Pah-laj Nai Aani. The return of ex-CBFC chief

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES