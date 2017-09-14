GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Sensex Rises 120 Points in Early Trade

The 30-share index moved higher by 120.62 points, or 0.37 per cent, to 32,307.036. The gauge had gained 524.44 points in the previous five straight session.

PTI

September 14, 2017, 10:18 AM IST
Sensex Rises 120 Points in Early Trade
Image for Representation. (Photo: Getty Images)
Mumbai: The BSE Sensex rose by 120 points in early trade today on sustained buying by domestic institutional investors mainly in healthcare, oil & gas, realty, PSU banking stocks.

The 30-share index moved higher by 120.62 points, or 0.37 per cent, to 32,307.036. The gauge had gained 524.44 points in
the previous five straight session.

Sectoral indices led by healthcare, oil & gas and realty rose by up to 1.63 per cent.

The broader Nifty of NSE too was quoting higher by 38.75 points, or 0.38 per cent, at 10,118.05

Brokers said continuous buying by domestic institutional investors (DIIs) and retail investors following fresh records on Wall Street on hopes of movement on US tax reform strengthened the sentiment.

Major gainers were Sun Pharma, Axis Bank Lupin, Dr Reddy's, Cipla, Reliance Industries, Tata Motors, ICICI Bank, SBI and Adani Ports rising up to 3.69 per cent.

Meanwhile, DIIs bought shares worth a net Rs 725.90 crore yesterday, as per provisional data.

Stocks of state-run oil market companies such as BPCL, HPCL and IOC rose up to 3.47 per cent after oil minister Dharmendra Pradhan ruled out any intervention to disrupt the daily revision in petrol and diesel prices.

Globally, Japan's Nikkei moved up 0.04 per cent, while Shanghai Composite Index shed 0.08 per cent. Hong Kong's Hang Seng down 0.36 per cent in early trade. The US Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.18 per cent
higher in yesterday.
S&P BSE Sensex

32,286.29 +99.88 ( +0.31%)

Nifty 50

10,111.80 +32.50 ( +0.32%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Divis Labs 867.15 +38.90 +4.70
Sun Pharma 514.35 +11.00 +2.19
HDFC 1,769.20 -8.90 -0.50
Jubilant Food 1,374.50 +51.15 +3.87
BPCL 514.65 +14.45 +2.89
Company Price Change %Gain
Welspun Enter 142.80 +3.45 +2.48
Aditya Birla 206.30 +9.80 +4.99
Divis Labs 866.55 +37.40 +4.51
Sun Pharma 515.00 +12.05 +2.40
Jubilant Food 1,373.80 +52.00 +3.93
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
BPCL 514.60 +14.40 +2.88
Axis Bank 513.00 +13.70 +2.74
Sun Pharma 514.80 +11.45 +2.27
Tata Power 86.80 +2.00 +2.36
IOC 425.85 +9.90 +2.38
Company Price Change %Gain
Axis Bank 512.80 +14.00 +2.81
Sun Pharma 515.50 +12.55 +2.50
Lupin 1,013.00 +20.90 +2.11
Tata Motors (D) 224.65 +4.00 +1.81
Tata Motors 396.35 +6.55 +1.68
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Wipro 283.85 -12.05 -4.07
Zee Entertain 527.15 -5.55 -1.04
Eicher Motors 32,007.95 -218.45 -0.68
HDFC 1,769.00 -9.10 -0.51
M&M 1,296.65 -10.70 -0.82
Company Price Change %Gain
Wipro 284.15 -11.90 -4.02
HDFC 1,769.55 -7.75 -0.44
HDFC Bank 1,837.70 -4.90 -0.27
M&M 1,296.20 -8.15 -0.62
TCS 2,484.95 -3.15 -0.13

