Sensex Rises 149 Points, Nifty Retakes 9,800-Level

The BSE Sensex firmed up by another 149 points and the Nifty reclaimed the 9,800-mark in opening trade on Wednesday, aided by fresh buying mainly in realty, healthcare and banks, coupled with positive global cues.The 30-share index moved higher by 149.01 points, or 0.47 per cent, to 31,440.86. The gauge had gained 33 points in on Tuesday's session.All the sectoral indices led by realty, healthcare, PSU, bank and capital goods leading the gains, rising by up to 1.50 per cent.The National Stock Exchange index Nifty too rallied by 51.15 points, or 0.52 per cent, to trade at 9,816.70.Brokers said sentiment bolstered largely in tune with a firming trend across Asian market following overnight gains at Wall Street, driven by growing optimism over a US tax reform plan and as investors look ahead to a key central bankers meeting.The big gainers that supported the key indices were Adani Ports, Bharti Airtel, Dr Reddy's, NTPC, SBI, ICICI Bank, ITC Ltd, Lupin, Cipla, Axis Bankm, Bajaj Auto and HDFC Ltd, gaining by up to 1.87 per cent.Globally, Japan's Nikkei moved up 0.46 per cent, while Shanghai Composite Index added 0.02 per cent. Korea too ticked up 0.05 per cent, Singapore rose 0.20 per cent and Taiwan gained 0.28 per cent in morning trading.The US Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.90 per cent higher in on Tuesday.