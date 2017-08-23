GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
cricketnext
»
1-min read

Sensex Rises 149 Points, Nifty Retakes 9,800-Level

The National Stock Exchange index Nifty too rallied by 51.15 points, or 0.52 per cent, to trade at 9,816.70.

PTI

Updated:August 23, 2017, 10:03 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Sensex Rises 149 Points, Nifty Retakes 9,800-Level
Representative image
Mumbai: The BSE Sensex firmed up by another 149 points and the Nifty reclaimed the 9,800-mark in opening trade on Wednesday, aided by fresh buying mainly in realty, healthcare and banks, coupled with positive global cues.

The 30-share index moved higher by 149.01 points, or 0.47 per cent, to 31,440.86. The gauge had gained 33 points in on Tuesday's session.

All the sectoral indices led by realty, healthcare, PSU, bank and capital goods leading the gains, rising by up to 1.50 per cent.

The National Stock Exchange index Nifty too rallied by 51.15 points, or 0.52 per cent, to trade at 9,816.70.

Brokers said sentiment bolstered largely in tune with a firming trend across Asian market following overnight gains at Wall Street, driven by growing optimism over a US tax reform plan and as investors look ahead to a key central bankers meeting.

The big gainers that supported the key indices were Adani Ports, Bharti Airtel, Dr Reddy's, NTPC, SBI, ICICI Bank, ITC Ltd, Lupin, Cipla, Axis Bankm, Bajaj Auto and HDFC Ltd, gaining by up to 1.87 per cent.

Globally, Japan's Nikkei moved up 0.46 per cent, while Shanghai Composite Index added 0.02 per cent. Korea too ticked up 0.05 per cent, Singapore rose 0.20 per cent and Taiwan gained 0.28 per cent in morning trading.

The US Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.90 per cent higher in on Tuesday.
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE Sensex

31,486.07 +194.22 ( +0.62%)

Nifty 50

9,817.65 +52.10 ( +0.53%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Infosys 900.05 +24.65 +2.82
DLF 186.40 +11.10 +6.33
Fortis Health 151.00 +9.45 +6.68
SBI 277.55 +3.65 +1.33
Rel Capital 753.30 +8.85 +1.19
Company Price Change %Gain
Infosys 901.00 +23.85 +2.72
Fortis Health 150.95 +9.30 +6.57
Balkrishna Ind 1,554.80 +75.65 +5.11
Vedanta 294.60 +1.40 +0.48
Larsen 1,122.00 +2.75 +0.25
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Dr Reddys Labs 2,041.80 +57.65 +2.91
Infosys 899.60 +24.20 +2.76
GAIL 385.85 +8.10 +2.14
Adani Ports 382.60 +6.95 +1.85
Bharti Airtel 429.90 +7.80 +1.85
Company Price Change %Gain
Dr Reddys Labs 2,040.45 +55.60 +2.80
Infosys 901.25 +24.10 +2.75
Adani Ports 382.75 +8.25 +2.20
Bharti Airtel 430.00 +8.35 +1.98
NTPC 170.25 +2.80 +1.67
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Tech Mahindra 432.40 -6.95 -1.58
Tata Power 78.90 -1.15 -1.44
Bharti Infratel 383.10 -4.75 -1.22
Eicher Motors 30,639.85 -337.30 -1.09
Zee Entertain 510.35 -6.10 -1.18
Company Price Change %Gain
HUL 1,189.50 -11.25 -0.94
TCS 2,489.90 -6.15 -0.25
Reliance 1,561.00 -2.35 -0.15
Coal India 240.25 +0.20 +0.08

Video Wall

Triple Talaq Verdict: SC Declares Practice 'Unconstitutional' With 3:2 Majority

Triple Talaq Verdict: SC Declares Practice 'Unconstitutional' With 3:2 Majority

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved.