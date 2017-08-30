GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Sensex Rises 193 Points, Nifty Regains 9,800 Level

PTI

Updated:August 30, 2017, 10:34 AM IST
Speculators covering up their short positions ahead of the August derivatives contract expiry on Thursday added to the upward move.
Mumbai: The benchmark BSE Sensex recovered over 193 points and the Nifty regained the 9,800-mark in early trade on Wednesday on buying in banking, oil and FMCG stocks after recent losses.

Speculators covering up their short positions ahead of the August derivatives contract expiry tomorrow added to the upward move.

The BSE 30-share barometer rebounded by 193.39 points, or 0.61 per cent, to 31,581.78. The gauge had lost 362.43 points in the previous session in line with a general weakness across the globe fuelled by North Korea's missile launch over Japan.

All the sectoral indices led by realty, metal, infrastructure and banking were in the green, adding up to
1.23 per cent. The NSE Nifty was also higher by 75.20 points, or 0.76 per cent, to quote at 9,871.25.

Traders said a rebound at other Asian markets as investors shrugged off geopolitical tensions a day after North Korea fired a missile that flew over northern Japan influenced trading sentiments here.

Besides, fresh spell of buying by retail investors and uninterrupted buying by domestic institutional investors (DIIs) helped recover the market.

Adani Ports surged the most among Sensex components gaining 2.29 per cent, followed by Sun Pharma (1.44 per cent). Other gainers included HDFC Ltd, Cipla, Axis Bank, Tata Steel, ICICI Bank, Hero MotoCorp, Maruti Suzuki, Coal India, Reliance Industries, SBI and Tata Motors, rising by up to 1.44 per cent.

In Asian trade, Japan's Nikkei was up 0.55 per cent while Hong Kong's Hang Seng rose 0.79 per cent in early deals. Shanghai Composite too edged higher 0.05 per cent. The US Dow Jones Industrial Average ended higher by 0.26 per cent on Tuesday.
S&P BSE Sensex

31,633.67 +245.28 ( +0.78%)

Nifty 50

9,880.65 +84.60 ( +0.86%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Infosys 929.85 +2.40 +0.26
Jaiprakash Asso 23.15 +1.90 +8.94
Rel Capital 777.80 +8.30 +1.08
L&T Finance 196.45 +6.80 +3.59
HDFC 1,750.50 +22.70 +1.31
Company Price Change %Gain
L&T Finance 196.50 +7.05 +3.72
Ashoka Buildcon 196.90 +10.65 +5.72
Jaiprakash Asso 23.15 +1.90 +8.94
Rel Capital 777.45 +8.70 +1.13
Infosys 930.30 +2.75 +0.30
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Hindalco 235.70 +8.40 +3.70
IOC 450.20 +15.70 +3.61
Vedanta 306.05 +7.00 +2.34
Ambuja Cements 280.40 +5.40 +1.96
BPCL 513.65 +9.55 +1.89
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance 1,557.45 +25.70 +1.68
HDFC 1,750.75 +22.90 +1.33
Cipla 574.80 +6.85 +1.21
Adani Ports 387.15 +4.90 +1.28
Dr Reddys Labs 2,067.55 +24.00 +1.17
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
HCL Tech 845.40 -7.15 -0.84
Tech Mahindra 427.70 -4.05 -0.94
Zee Entertain 516.55 -1.70 -0.33
TCS 2,464.45 -6.40 -0.26
Company Price Change %Gain
TCS 2,463.25 -11.70 -0.47

