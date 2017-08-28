GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
cricketnext
»
1-min read

Sensex Rises by 179 Points, Nifty Above 9,900 Level

The 30-share index was trading higher by 179 points, or 0.56 per cent, at 31,775.06. Sectoral Indices of IT, teck, power, realty, healthcare and banking rose by up to 1.60 per cent.

PTI

Updated:August 28, 2017, 10:11 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Sensex Rises by 179 Points, Nifty Above 9,900 Level
Image for Representation. (Photo: Getty Images)
Mumbai: The benchmark BSE Sensex advanced 179 points and the NSE Nifty reclaimed the 9,900-mark in early trade on Monday on strong gains in IT, pharma and FMCG stocks.

Positive global cues too influenced the investor sentiment.

The 30-share index was trading higher by 179 points, or 0.56 per cent, at 31,775.06. Sectoral Indices of IT, teck, power, realty, healthcare and banking rose by up to 1.60 per cent.

The gauge had gained 337.21 points in the previous three sessions.

Stock markets were closed on Friday on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.

The NSE Nifty recaptured the 9,900-mark by rising 50.90 points, or 0.51 per cent, at 9,907.95.

Brokers said persistent buying by domestic institutional investors and a firm trend at other Asian markets on fresh hopes Donald Trump will be able to push through market- friendly tax reforms buoyed the sentiment.

Infosys, the country's second largest software exporter, emerged as top gainer among Sensex components by rising 3.65 per cent to Rs 945.85.

The stock was up after after the company on Thursday named former CEO and Aadhaar-architect Nandan Nilekani as its new chairman.

Other big gainers were Adani Ports, NTPC, Sun Pharma, ONGC, ICICI Bank, Cipla, Hindustan Unilever, L&T, Lupin, HDFC Ltd, Coal India and Hero MotoCrp.

Japan's Nikkei was up 0.28 per cent while Hong Kong's Hang Seng gained 0.47 per cent in early trade today. Shanghai Composite edged up 0.81 per cent.

The US Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.14 per cent higher on Friday.
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE Sensex

31,764.90 +168.84 ( +0.53%)

Nifty 50

9,908.60 +51.55 ( +0.52%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Infosys 940.90 +28.75 +3.15
HDFC 1,770.80 +13.45 +0.77
DLF 184.85 -2.10 -1.12
Rel Capital 789.85 +12.95 +1.67
Aurobindo Pharm 747.05 +14.90 +2.04
Company Price Change %Gain
Infosys 941.00 +28.50 +3.12
Amara Raja Batt 786.25 +7.70 +0.99
Power Grid Corp 218.40 -1.55 -0.70
Rel Capital 790.35 +15.15 +1.95
Bombay Dyeing 92.70 +7.80 +9.19
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Eicher Motors 31,802.35 +1,051.45 +3.42
Infosys 940.85 +28.70 +3.15
Adani Ports 389.20 +9.15 +2.41
Sun Pharma 494.00 +11.00 +2.28
NTPC 172.30 +3.30 +1.95
Company Price Change %Gain
Infosys 941.00 +28.50 +3.12
Sun Pharma 494.10 +10.80 +2.23
Adani Ports 388.60 +8.65 +2.28
NTPC 172.40 +3.25 +1.92
Cipla 580.15 +6.75 +1.18
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Dr Reddys Labs 2,050.15 -38.00 -1.82
Power Grid Corp 218.05 -2.90 -1.31
Indiabulls Hsg 1,202.20 -8.15 -0.67
BPCL 504.20 -4.00 -0.79
TCS 2,478.60 -18.00 -0.72
Company Price Change %Gain
Dr Reddys Labs 2,048.40 -39.50 -1.89
TCS 2,478.25 -17.05 -0.68
Bajaj Auto 2,713.20 -21.25 -0.78
Tata Motors 383.30 -0.70 -0.18
ITC 281.10 -0.40 -0.14

Video Wall

Special CBI Court To Pronounce Sentence On dera Chief Inside Rohtak Jail Today

Special CBI Court To Pronounce Sentence On dera Chief Inside Rohtak Jail Today

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved.