Sensex Rises For 3rd Day; Nifty Above 10,000

The broader NSE Nifty closed above the 10,000-mark for the first time since September 21, gaining 28.20 points, or 0.28 percent to 10,016.95 after shuttling between 10,034 and 10,002.30.

PTI

Updated:October 10, 2017, 4:19 PM IST
Sensex Rises For 3rd Day; Nifty Above 10,000
Representative image
Mumbai: The benchmark BSE Sensex rose by 78 points to end at over two-week high of 31,924.41, marking its third straight day of gains as pharma, oil and gas and banking stocks advanced.

The broader NSE Nifty closed above the 10,000-mark for the first time since September 21, gaining 28.20 points, or 0.28 percent to 10,016.95 after shuttling between 10,034 and 10,002.30.

Sustained buying by domestic financial institutions and widening of exposure by retail investors ahead of the second quarter earnings season amid a firming trend in the Asian region helped markets extend gains for a third day, brokers said.

Stocks of IT, power, healthcare, capital goods, oil & gas, banking and auto were the major drivers.

The Sensex resumed higher at 31,910.82 and hovered in a range of 31,994.77 and 31,896.90 before ending at 31,924.41, showing a gain of 77.52 points or 0.24 percent. This is its highest closing since September 21, when it had closed at 32,370.04.The gauge had gained 254.86 points in the previous two days.
S&P BSE Sensex

31,924.41 +77.52 ( +0.24%)

Nifty 50

10,016.95 +28.20 ( +0.28%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance 843.20 +12.55 +1.51
ICICI Bank 269.80 -1.95 -0.72
Avenue Supermar 1,184.65 +67.90 +6.08
Cochin Shipyard 572.25 +56.15 +10.88
HDFC 1,744.75 -4.95 -0.28
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Strides Shasun 884.50 +36.00 +4.24
Delta Corp 232.70 +13.50 +6.16
Avenue Supermar 1,185.90 +67.90 +6.07
GNFC 415.45 +26.05 +6.69
Tata Steel 690.65 -6.50 -0.93
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
UPL 819.60 +26.75 +3.37
Lupin 1,062.00 +22.05 +2.12
Power Grid Corp 204.75 +3.80 +1.89
Axis Bank 514.55 +8.60 +1.70
Coal India 285.65 +4.30 +1.53
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Lupin 1,060.50 +20.70 +1.99
Axis Bank 513.95 +8.80 +1.74
Reliance 843.40 +12.65 +1.52
Coal India 285.50 +4.05 +1.44
Infosys 935.60 +11.95 +1.29
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Eicher Motors 31,545.15 -329.00 -1.03
Ambuja Cements 277.65 -2.60 -0.93
Vedanta 321.00 -3.00 -0.93
Tata Steel 690.80 -6.45 -0.93
HUL 1,209.20 -11.05 -0.91
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
ICICI Bank 269.25 -2.60 -0.96
Tata Steel 690.65 -6.50 -0.93
HUL 1,210.00 -10.15 -0.83
ITC 265.80 -2.20 -0.82
Sun Pharma 527.30 -2.65 -0.50
See all Top Losers »

