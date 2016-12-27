Sensex Scores Most Gains in 3 Weeks, Nifty up from 7-month Low

Mumbai: The market notched up its biggest single-session rally in about three weeks on Tuesday to end above the 26,000-mark as the Sensex rebounded by over 406 points after Finance Minister Arun Jaitley underlined the need to have globally compatible tax rates to broad-base the economy.

He has also gone to great lengths to soothe market nerves that the government has no intention to impose tax on long-term capital gains on share earnings.

The broader NSE Nifty too rebounded from a 7-month low that was hit yesterday as it went past the 8,000-mark. The benchmark Sensex opened higher and closed at 26,213.44, a gain of 406.34 points, or 1.57 per cent, its biggest single-session rally since December 8 when it had gained 457.41 points.

It had dropped 233.60 points on Monday, hit by talk of higher taxation after Prime Minister's remarks on securities market.

The NSE 50-share Nifty recovered 124.60 points, or 1.58 per cent, to end at 8,032.85 after moving in a range of 8,044.65 to 7,903.70.

The shares are expected to remain volatile due to the expiry week and impact on earnings due to demonetisation still remains a big unknown. The rupee gave some anxious moments, which weakened and again breached the 68-mark against the dollar in the day.

"Market witnessed a broad-based relief rally today, supported by finance minister's comment on competitive tax structure compared to yesterday's interpretation of possible capital gain tax," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit BNP Paribas Financial Services.

"... what you need is a broader base of economy for which you need a lower level of taxation. You need to manufacture products and provide services which are more competitive in character and therefore, your taxes have to be globally compatible," Jaitley had said earlier.

A higher opening in Europe and a mixed closing at other Asian markets too influenced market direction.

The recovery in the beaten-down pharmaceutical, FMCG, metal and oil and gas stocks fuelled the upmove. Out of the 30-share Sensex pack, 29 ended higher.

ITC scored the most by surging 4.02 per cent, followed by Tata Steel (3.23 per cent), Adani Ports (2.87 per cent), ICICI Bank (2.25 per cent) and Lupin (2.13 per cent).

FMCG went up by 2.55 per cent, followed by metal 2.46 per cent, consumer durables (2.05 per cent) and healthcare (1.73 per cent).

In keeping with the overall trend, broader markets saw buying by retail investors, which helped mid-cap and small-cap indices move up by 1.71 per cent and 1.49 per cent, respectively.

Meanwhile, foreign funds net sold shares worth Rs 1,095.04 crore on Monday, as per provisional data. Overseas, Europe traded higher as key indices like Frankfurt, Paris and London's FTSE rose up to 0.14 per cent.

Asian stocks ended mixed, with Japan's Nikkei rising 0.03 per cent and Shanghai Composite shedding 0.19 per cent. Hong Kong remained closed today for a public holiday.

"Globally, investor participation continue to be muted due to holiday mood and lack of any major triggers," added Nair.

The market breadth turned positive as 1,708 stocks ended higher, 860 declined while 173 remained unchanged.

The total turnover on BSE stood at Rs 2,419.19 crore, up from Rs 1,856.51 crore in the previous trading session.