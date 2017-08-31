GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

Sensex Slips 51 Points Ahead of F&O Expiry, GDP Numbers

The 30-share index fell by 50.58 points, or 0.15 per cent, to quote at 31,595.88. It had gained 258.07 points in the previous session.

PTI

Updated:August 31, 2017, 10:20 AM IST
File photo of Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), Mumbai.
Mumbai: Stock markets turned weak on Thursday as the benchmark Sensex fell by almost 51 points in early trade as investors adopted a cautious approach in view of August derivatives expiry and release of key macroeconomic data later in the day.

Besides, mixed Asian cues weighed on the sentiment.

BSE indices led by FMCG, power, teck, banking and metal declined.

The NSE Nifty fell by 14.25 points, or 0.14 per cent, at 9,870.15.

Squaring-up of positions by participants -- Thursdsay being the last trading session of August series contracts in the derivatives segment -- and caution ahead of the GDP data for the June quarter, to be released later in the day, influenced sentiment here.

Major losers were NTPC, Sun Pharma, Infosys, Dr Reddy's, Bharti Airtel, HDFC Ltd, Coal India, HDFC Bank, Kotak Bank, ICICI Bank, Hind Unilever, Tata Steel, ITC Ltd, M&M and TCS, falling by up to 1.49 per cent.

Among other Asian markets, Hong Kong's Hang Seng shed 0.60 per cent while Shanghai Composite Index was down 0.51 per cent in early trade. Japan's Nikkei, however, was up 0.70 per cent.
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
NTPC 167.90 -0.05 -0.03
Reliance 1,586.45 +22.35 +1.43
Infosys 919.25 -7.40 -0.80
Hindalco 236.20 -0.15 -0.06
HDFC 1,764.95 +5.90 +0.34
Company Price Change %Gain
NTPC 167.85 -0.15 -0.09
Kotak Mahindra 970.75 -1.00 -0.10
Infosys 919.25 -7.40 -0.80
TCS 2,483.45 -3.30 -0.13
Reliance 1,587.00 +22.85 +1.46
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Wipro 295.80 +4.60 +1.58
Bajaj Auto 2,795.60 +45.05 +1.64
Reliance 1,586.45 +22.35 +1.43
Maruti Suzuki 7,655.80 +98.35 +1.30
IOC 458.45 +5.60 +1.24
Company Price Change %Gain
Bajaj Auto 2,795.00 +48.05 +1.75
Wipro 295.95 +4.30 +1.47
Reliance 1,586.25 +22.10 +1.41
Maruti Suzuki 7,654.00 +84.50 +1.12
Hero Motocorp 4,011.65 +24.50 +0.61
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Bosch 21,940.00 -525.20 -2.34
Bharti Infratel 376.70 -8.05 -2.09
Coal India 238.60 -3.20 -1.32
M&M 1,344.95 -13.20 -0.97
Sun Pharma 479.40 -4.85 -1.00
Company Price Change %Gain
Coal India 238.70 -2.80 -1.16
M&M 1,347.50 -12.60 -0.93
Bharti Airtel 425.50 -3.70 -0.86
Infosys 919.15 -7.50 -0.81
ICICI Bank 298.00 -2.35 -0.78

