1-min read

Sensex Slips 59 Points on Rising North Korea Rhetoric

The BSE 30-share benchmark after rising briefly to 31,693.59 at the outset, slipped back to quote lower by 59.12 points, or 0.18 per cent, to 31,567.51.

News18.com

Updated:September 26, 2017, 10:19 AM IST

Mumbai: Market made a subdued start on Tuesday, in line with a sluggish Asian opening, as trading of barbs between the US and North Korea made investors edgy.

The BSE 30-share benchmark after rising briefly to 31,693.59 at the outset, slipped back to quote lower by 59.12 points, or 0.18 per cent, to 31,567.51.

The gauge had fallen 797.13 points in the previous five sessions.

FMCG, consumer durables, banking and PSU banking were in the red, losing by up to 0.32 per cent.

The broader NSE Nifty too fell by 26.05 points, or 0.26 per cent, at 9,846.55.

The rupee depreciating by 18 paise to a fresh six-month low of 65.28 against the dollar in early trade and spiking crude prices overseas following Turkish threats to block Kurdish oil exports hurt investor sentiment.

Brokers said that apart from continuous foreign fund outflows, Asia saw losses the US and North Korea ratchet up their war of words over Pyongyang's nuclear programme, which led to slide in the key indices here.

The laggards were Asian Paints, Hindustan Unilever, Dr Reddy's, HDFC Ltd, Coal India and SBI, weakening up to 2.14 per cent.

In the Asian region, Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell 0.05 per cent while Japan's Nikkei shed 0.10 per cent in early trade on Tuesday. Shanghai Composite was also down 0.16 per cent. The US Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.24 per cent on Monday.
S&P BSE Sensex

31,540.65 -85.98 ( -0.27%)

Nifty 50

9,845.50 -27.10 ( -0.27%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Dewan Housing 541.30 +16.75 +3.19
Vedanta 315.90 +9.10 +2.97
Divis Labs 961.70 +9.00 +0.94
BPCL 470.65 -16.50 -3.39
ONGC 170.50 +5.70 +3.46
Company Price Change %Gain
Deep Industries 241.60 +28.55 +13.40
Aurobindo Pharm 705.00 +2.45 +0.35
Avenue Supermar 1,104.00 +75.15 +7.30
Rel Capital 625.95 +3.10 +0.50
Indiabulls Real 209.20 +8.55 +4.26
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
ONGC 170.45 +5.65 +3.43
Vedanta 315.95 +9.15 +2.98
Indiabulls Hsg 1,230.15 +26.20 +2.18
Tata Steel 652.40 +12.65 +1.98
Hindalco 232.75 +3.65 +1.59
Company Price Change %Gain
ONGC 170.60 +6.15 +3.74
Tata Steel 652.50 +12.35 +1.93
Lupin 1,000.65 +9.35 +0.94
Sun Pharma 513.25 +7.35 +1.45
Adani Ports 391.55 +3.50 +0.90
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
BPCL 470.05 -17.10 -3.51
HUL 1,210.00 -37.15 -2.98
Dr Reddys Labs 2,350.45 -66.80 -2.76
Asian Paints 1,176.90 -20.05 -1.68
Tata Power 80.45 -1.40 -1.71
Company Price Change %Gain
Dr Reddys Labs 2,348.05 -69.45 -2.87
HUL 1,209.45 -36.90 -2.96
Asian Paints 1,175.85 -20.40 -1.71
HDFC 1,735.55 -19.15 -1.09
TCS 2,480.55 -27.65 -1.10

