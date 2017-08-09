GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Sensex Slips Below 32,000-mark on Weak Global Cues

Falling for the third straight session, the 30-share index dropped by 158.30 points, or 0.49 percent, to 31,855.89 with sectoral indices, led by realty, healthcare, capital goods, FMCG and bank, were trading in the negative terrain with losses up to 2 percent.

PTI

August 9, 2017, 10:21 AM IST
Sensex Slips Below 32,000-mark on Weak Global Cues
File photo of Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), Mumbai.
Mumbai: The benchmark BSE Sensex dipped below the 32,000-mark by plunging over 158 points in early trade today due to sustained selling pressure from investors amid weak global cues.

Falling for the third straight session, the 30-share index dropped by 158.30 points, or 0.49 per cent, to 31,855.89 with sectoral indices, led by realty, healthcare, capital goods, FMCG and bank, were trading in the negative terrain with losses up to 2 percent.

The gauge had lost 311.22 points in the previous two sessions.

The 50-share NSE Nifty also dropped by 44.95 points, or 0.45 per cent, to 9,933.60 in early trade today.

Brokers said continued selling by participants on muted earnings by some corporates and a weak trend in other Asian markets following weak Wall Street numbers on worries over tensions between the US and North Korea dampened sentiment.

Major losers were Sun Pharma, ICICI Bank, Dr. Reddy's, Axis Bank, ITC Ltd, Hindustan Unilever, Cipla, HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, Lupin, and L&T, falling up to 2.73 per cent.

In Asian markets, Japan's Nikkei fell 1.28 per cent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng shed 0.66 per cent in early trade today. Shanghai Composite Index too was down 0.21 per cent.

The US Dow Jones Industrial Average closed 0.15 per cent lower in Tuesday's trade.
S&P BSE Sensex

31,531.33 -266.51 ( -0.84%)

Nifty 50

9,820.25 -87.80 ( -0.89%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Motors 380.20 -35.85 -8.62
Aurobindo Pharm 685.25 +1.65 +0.24
SIS 757.05 -57.95 -7.11
Indiabulls Real 227.95 -21.45 -8.60
Rel Capital 764.25 -35.25 -4.41
Company Price Change %Gain
PI Industries 700.00 -29.15 -4.00
SIS 756.70 -58.30 -7.15
Tata Motors 380.90 -35.85 -8.60
Idea Cellular 87.90 -3.15 -3.46
Rel Capital 764.45 -35.15 -4.40
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Tech Mahindra 404.00 +10.15 +2.58
Infosys 981.25 +11.90 +1.23
Wipro 288.15 +1.65 +0.58
HCL Tech 882.90 +4.15 +0.47
Kotak Mahindra 996.80 +4.40 +0.44
Company Price Change %Gain
Infosys 982.50 +13.05 +1.35
Wipro 288.00 +1.25 +0.44
TCS 2,511.25 +9.30 +0.37
Larsen 1,159.50 +3.50 +0.30
ITC 273.10 +0.40 +0.15
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Motors 380.20 -35.85 -8.62
Tata Motors (D) 221.45 -20.80 -8.59
Dr Reddys Labs 1,944.45 -103.90 -5.07
GAIL 365.00 -17.20 -4.50
Eicher Motors 30,111.70 -1,377.40 -4.37
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Motors (D) 219.90 -22.45 -9.26
Tata Motors 380.90 -35.85 -8.60
BHEL 126.45 -6.70 -5.03
Dr Reddys Labs 1,948.95 -97.70 -4.77
Sun Pharma 460.15 -14.60 -3.08

