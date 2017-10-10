GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Sensex Starts Off High, Nifty Regains 10k Mark

Other big movers include Lupin, Coal India, Cipla, M&M, Dr Reddy's, Sun Pharma and Reliance Industries, rising by up to 2.57 per cent.

PTI

Updated:October 10, 2017, 10:19 AM IST
File photo: A NSE (National Stock Exchange) building is seen in Mumbai. (Image/Reuters)
Mumbai: The market made a strong start on Tuesday as the benchmark Sensex surged 111 points, mainly driven by domestic investors and aided by positive Asian shares.

Moreover, the broader NSE Nifty reclaimed the key 10,000 level.

Extending its rally, the 30-share index advanced 110.72 points, or 0.34 per cent, to 31,957.61. Sectoral indices such as capital goods, metal, IT and healthcare moved in the positive zone, rising by up to 0.83 per cent.

The gauge had gained 254.86 points in the previous two sessions.

The 50-share Nifty gained 30.55 points, or 0.30 per cent, at 10,019.30.

Uninterrupted buying by domestic financial institutions and widening of exposure by retail investors ahead of second quarter earnings season amid a firming trend in the Asian region steered the show, according to traders.

Stock of India's second-largest IT firm Infosys went up by 1.23 per cent to Rs 935 after the company said it has fixed November 1, 2017, as the record date for its up to Rs 13,000- crore share buyback programme.

Other big movers include Lupin, Coal India, Cipla, M&M, Dr Reddy's, Sun Pharma and Reliance Industries, rising by up to 2.57 per cent.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng was up 0.04 per cent and Japan's Nikkei rose by 0.38 per cent in early deals. China's Shanghai Composite, however, dropped 0.15 per cent.

US Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.06 per cent down on Monday.
S&P BSE Sensex

31,952.17 +105.28 ( +0.33%)

Nifty 50

10,019.30 +30.55 ( +0.31%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance 844.70 +14.05 +1.69
Infosys 936.35 +12.45 +1.35
Larsen 1,144.40 +3.45 +0.30
Rel Capital 563.70 -3.60 -0.63
ICICI Bank 270.55 -1.20 -0.44
Company Price Change %Gain
M&M Financial 423.80 +1.05 +0.25
HEG 1,296.00 +45.80 +3.66
India Glycols 337.55 +45.15 +15.44
GNFC 406.70 +17.30 +4.44
Delta Corp 226.75 +7.55 +3.44
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Lupin 1,063.95 +24.00 +2.31
Reliance 844.50 +13.85 +1.67
UPL 805.00 +12.15 +1.53
IndusInd Bank 1,722.25 +22.75 +1.34
Infosys 936.35 +12.45 +1.35
Company Price Change %Gain
Lupin 1,062.40 +22.60 +2.17
Reliance 845.25 +14.50 +1.75
Infosys 936.50 +12.85 +1.39
Coal India 283.95 +2.50 +0.89
HDFC Bank 1,806.75 +11.80 +0.66
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Steel 691.15 -6.10 -0.87
Vedanta 321.35 -2.65 -0.82
Zee Entertain 521.70 -4.05 -0.77
Tata Motors 422.65 -2.95 -0.69
Bosch 21,160.00 -116.60 -0.55
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Steel 690.65 -6.50 -0.93
Tata Motors 423.35 -2.55 -0.60
Bharti Airtel 377.00 -2.40 -0.63
HUL 1,214.20 -5.95 -0.49
ICICI Bank 270.60 -1.25 -0.46
