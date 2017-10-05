Sensex Starts on a Positive Note, Domestic Buying Builds
The 30-share index was up 77.58 points, or 0.24 per cent, at 31,749.29. The drivers were realty, healthcare, auto, metal and capital goods indices.
The NSE Nifty on Thursday went up 10.20 points, or 0.10 per cent, to 9,925.10. (File photo: Reuters)
Mumbai: The flagship Sensex got off the ground with gains on Thursday amid continuous buying by domestic institutional investors.
Asian cues remained positive, backed by overnight advance on Wall Street.
The 30-share index was up 77.58 points, or 0.24 per cent, at 31,749.29. The drivers were realty, healthcare, auto, metal and capital goods indices.
The gauge, which rose 174 points on Wednesday after the Reserve Bank decided to hold rates in line with expectations, had gained 512 points in the previous four sessions.
The NSE Nifty on Thursday went up 10.20 points, or 0.10 per cent, to 9,925.10.
Major gainers were M&M, Dr Reddy's, NTPC and Sun Pharma, rising by up to 1.57 per cent.
Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares net Rs 584.88 crore while foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) dumped equities of Rs 632.14 crore on Wednesday, showed provisional data.
Japan's Nikkei rose 0.03 per cent while financial markets in Hong Kong, China and South Korea are closed on Thursday for a holiday. US Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.09 per cent higher than Wednesday.
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Prataap Snacks
|1,187.35
|+249.35
|+26.58
|Dewan Housing
|560.70
|+6.85
|+1.24
|YES BANK
|361.10
|+5.30
|+1.49
|Aurobindo Pharm
|744.50
|+19.55
|+2.70
|Graphite India
|465.30
|+15.60
|+3.47
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Prataap Snacks
|1,189.50
|+251.50
|+26.81
|Petronet LNG
|236.55
|+0.85
|+0.36
|Graphite India
|465.40
|+16.45
|+3.66
|HUL
|1,188.00
|-9.40
|-0.79
|PI Industries
|738.00
|-2.95
|-0.40
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Aurobindo Pharm
|744.50
|+19.55
|+2.70
|YES BANK
|361.10
|+5.30
|+1.49
|HCL Tech
|900.00
|+13.40
|+1.51
|M&M
|1,306.00
|+17.25
|+1.34
|Tata Power
|79.00
|+1.00
|+1.28
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|NTPC
|169.80
|+2.00
|+1.19
|M&M
|1,303.15
|+14.10
|+1.09
|Cipla
|585.55
|+3.90
|+0.67
|Coal India
|271.70
|+1.70
|+0.63
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,034.00
|+6.00
|+0.58
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bharti Infratel
|404.60
|-11.90
|-2.86
|Tech Mahindra
|457.10
|-7.95
|-1.71
|HPCL
|437.30
|-6.85
|-1.54
|Axis Bank
|498.65
|-7.30
|-1.44
|ICICI Bank
|272.15
|-3.95
|-1.43
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|SBI
|249.65
|-3.70
|-1.46
|ICICI Bank
|272.10
|-3.90
|-1.41
|Axis Bank
|498.60
|-6.70
|-1.33
|Bajaj Auto
|3,145.05
|-24.70
|-0.78
|HUL
|1,190.25
|-7.15
|-0.60
