GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
cricketnext
»
1-min read

Sensex Starts on a Positive Note, Domestic Buying Builds

The 30-share index was up 77.58 points, or 0.24 per cent, at 31,749.29. The drivers were realty, healthcare, auto, metal and capital goods indices.

PTI

Updated:October 5, 2017, 10:20 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Sensex Starts on a Positive Note, Domestic Buying Builds
The NSE Nifty on Thursday went up 10.20 points, or 0.10 per cent, to 9,925.10. (File photo: Reuters)
Mumbai: The flagship Sensex got off the ground with gains on Thursday amid continuous buying by domestic institutional investors.

Asian cues remained positive, backed by overnight advance on Wall Street.

The 30-share index was up 77.58 points, or 0.24 per cent, at 31,749.29. The drivers were realty, healthcare, auto, metal and capital goods indices.

The gauge, which rose 174 points on Wednesday after the Reserve Bank decided to hold rates in line with expectations, had gained 512 points in the previous four sessions.

The NSE Nifty on Thursday went up 10.20 points, or 0.10 per cent, to 9,925.10.

Major gainers were M&M, Dr Reddy's, NTPC and Sun Pharma, rising by up to 1.57 per cent.

Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares net Rs 584.88 crore while foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) dumped equities of Rs 632.14 crore on Wednesday, showed provisional data.

Japan's Nikkei rose 0.03 per cent while financial markets in Hong Kong, China and South Korea are closed on Thursday for a holiday. US Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.09 per cent higher than Wednesday.
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE Sensex

31,621.61 -50.10 ( -0.16%)

Nifty 50

9,898.15 -16.75 ( -0.17%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Prataap Snacks 1,187.35 +249.35 +26.58
Dewan Housing 560.70 +6.85 +1.24
YES BANK 361.10 +5.30 +1.49
Aurobindo Pharm 744.50 +19.55 +2.70
Graphite India 465.30 +15.60 +3.47
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Prataap Snacks 1,189.50 +251.50 +26.81
Petronet LNG 236.55 +0.85 +0.36
Graphite India 465.40 +16.45 +3.66
HUL 1,188.00 -9.40 -0.79
PI Industries 738.00 -2.95 -0.40
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Aurobindo Pharm 744.50 +19.55 +2.70
YES BANK 361.10 +5.30 +1.49
HCL Tech 900.00 +13.40 +1.51
M&M 1,306.00 +17.25 +1.34
Tata Power 79.00 +1.00 +1.28
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
NTPC 169.80 +2.00 +1.19
M&M 1,303.15 +14.10 +1.09
Cipla 585.55 +3.90 +0.67
Coal India 271.70 +1.70 +0.63
Kotak Mahindra 1,034.00 +6.00 +0.58
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Infratel 404.60 -11.90 -2.86
Tech Mahindra 457.10 -7.95 -1.71
HPCL 437.30 -6.85 -1.54
Axis Bank 498.65 -7.30 -1.44
ICICI Bank 272.15 -3.95 -1.43
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
SBI 249.65 -3.70 -1.46
ICICI Bank 272.10 -3.90 -1.41
Axis Bank 498.60 -6.70 -1.33
Bajaj Auto 3,145.05 -24.70 -0.78
HUL 1,190.25 -7.15 -0.60
See all Top Losers »

Video Wall

Yogi Adityanath Slams CPM Over Poor Medical Facilities in Kerala

Yogi Adityanath Slams CPM Over Poor Medical Facilities in Kerala

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES