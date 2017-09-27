Sensex Surges 198 points, Nifty Recaptures 9,900 Level Mark
File photo of Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), Mumbai.
Mumbai: The Sensex rose 198 points and the Nifty recaptured the 9,900 mark in the opening trade on Wednesday after buying in realty, oil and gas and banking stocks paced up.
Speculators were busy covering up short positions ahead of the September derivatives contract expiry on Thursday, which added to the upward move.
The BSE 30-share barometer went up 197.70 points, or 0.62 percent, to 31,797.46. The gauge had lost 824 points in the previous six sessions, in line with a general weakness across the globe fuelled by escalating worries about Korean peninsula.
The NSE Nifty was also higher by 49.55 points, or 0.50 percent, to trade at 9,921.05.
Traders said gains at most other Asian markets despite rising US-North Korea tensions had a bearing here.
Besides, continuous pumping in of funds by domestic institutional investors (DIIs) supported the market.
Maruti Suzuki surged the most among Sensex components, gaining 0.85 per cent, followed by PowerGrid (0.71 percent).
Other gainers included Hero MotoCorp, Bajaj Auto, TCS, HDFC Bank and M&M, rising by up to 0.64 percent.
However, telecom segment stocks such as Bharti Airtel, Idea Cellular and Reliance Communication were under pressure and fell by up to 1.05 percent.
Hong Kong's Hang Seng was up 0.44 percent while Shanghai Composite gained 0.05 percent. Japan's Nikkei, however, shed 0.29 percent.
The US Dow Jones Industrial Average ended lower by 0.05 percent on Tuesday.
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|ICICI Lombard G
|678.90
|+17.90
|+2.71
|Divis Labs
|890.05
|-70.10
|-7.30
|Reliance
|803.70
|-16.40
|-2.00
|Avenue Supermar
|1,115.30
|-0.75
|-0.07
|HDFC
|1,738.50
|-2.75
|-0.16
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|ICICI Lombard G
|678.00
|+17.00
|+2.57
|Kajaria Ceramic
|715.00
|-3.25
|-0.45
|TCS
|2,490.55
|+15.65
|+0.63
|Vedanta
|311.20
|-7.00
|-2.20
|Divis Labs
|890.15
|-71.55
|-7.44
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tech Mahindra
|455.40
|+8.05
|+1.80
|Ambuja Cements
|264.75
|+3.45
|+1.32
|Bharti Infratel
|382.05
|+5.65
|+1.50
|IOC
|402.40
|+2.75
|+0.69
|TCS
|2,492.65
|+18.00
|+0.73
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|TCS
|2,490.55
|+15.65
|+0.63
|ITC
|263.45
|+1.35
|+0.52
|BHEL
|127.50
|-0.05
|-0.04
|M&M
|1,245.80
|-0.25
|-0.02
|Hero Motocorp
|3,783.50
|-2.35
|-0.06
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Adani Ports
|377.50
|-13.05
|-3.34
|Sun Pharma
|494.35
|-13.25
|-2.61
|ICICI Bank
|276.65
|-6.10
|-2.16
|Vedanta
|311.95
|-6.30
|-1.98
|Reliance
|803.70
|-16.40
|-2.00
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Adani Ports
|378.00
|-12.55
|-3.21
|Sun Pharma
|494.25
|-13.20
|-2.60
|ICICI Bank
|276.45
|-6.25
|-2.21
|Reliance
|803.40
|-15.80
|-1.93
|HUL
|1,197.00
|-20.55
|-1.69
