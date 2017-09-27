GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

Sensex Surges 198 points, Nifty Recaptures 9,900 Level Mark

Sectoral indices led by realty, oil and gas, consumer durables, auto and banking were in the green, adding up to 1.65 percent.

PTI

Updated:September 27, 2017, 11:20 AM IST
File photo of Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), Mumbai.
Mumbai: The Sensex rose 198 points and the Nifty recaptured the 9,900 mark in the opening trade on Wednesday after buying in realty, oil and gas and banking stocks paced up.

Speculators were busy covering up short positions ahead of the September derivatives contract expiry on Thursday, which added to the upward move.

The BSE 30-share barometer went up 197.70 points, or 0.62 percent, to 31,797.46. The gauge had lost 824 points in the previous six sessions, in line with a general weakness across the globe fuelled by escalating worries about Korean peninsula.

Sectoral indices led by realty, oil and gas, consumer durables, auto and banking were in the green, adding up to 1.65 percent.

The NSE Nifty was also higher by 49.55 points, or 0.50 percent, to trade at 9,921.05.

Traders said gains at most other Asian markets despite rising US-North Korea tensions had a bearing here.

Besides, continuous pumping in of funds by domestic institutional investors (DIIs) supported the market.

Maruti Suzuki surged the most among Sensex components, gaining 0.85 per cent, followed by PowerGrid (0.71 percent).

Other gainers included Hero MotoCorp, Bajaj Auto, TCS, HDFC Bank and M&M, rising by up to 0.64 percent.

However, telecom segment stocks such as Bharti Airtel, Idea Cellular and Reliance Communication were under pressure and fell by up to 1.05 percent.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng was up 0.44 percent while Shanghai Composite gained 0.05 percent. Japan's Nikkei, however, shed 0.29 percent.

The US Dow Jones Industrial Average ended lower by 0.05 percent on Tuesday.
S&P BSE Sensex

31,337.03 -262.73 ( -0.83%)

Nifty 50

9,790.40 -81.10 ( -0.82%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
ICICI Lombard G 678.90 +17.90 +2.71
Divis Labs 890.05 -70.10 -7.30
Reliance 803.70 -16.40 -2.00
Avenue Supermar 1,115.30 -0.75 -0.07
HDFC 1,738.50 -2.75 -0.16
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Tech Mahindra 455.40 +8.05 +1.80
Ambuja Cements 264.75 +3.45 +1.32
Bharti Infratel 382.05 +5.65 +1.50
IOC 402.40 +2.75 +0.69
TCS 2,492.65 +18.00 +0.73
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Adani Ports 377.50 -13.05 -3.34
Sun Pharma 494.35 -13.25 -2.61
ICICI Bank 276.65 -6.10 -2.16
Vedanta 311.95 -6.30 -1.98
Reliance 803.70 -16.40 -2.00
