Sensex Takes Breather From Post-Budget Rally, Slips 36 Points

Mumbai: The benchmark Sensex took a break from its two-day post-Budget rally in late morning trade, slipping 36.35 points amid bouts of profit-booking in key front line shares of consumer durables, auto, IT and FMCG sectors.

However, good buying interest was seen in telecom, health care, bank, financials and power counters.

The benchmark Sensex opened higher at 28,270.67 and moved in a range of 28,280.58 and 28,142.23 points before quoting at 28,190.26 at 1045 hrs, showing a loss of 36.35 pts or 0.13 per cent.

The wider NSE Nifty also traded lower by 9.65 points, or 0.11 per cent, at 8,724.60 at 1045hrs.

Among the major losers were, ICICI bank 1.75 per cent, Infosys 1.00 per cent, Tata Motors 0.91 per cent, PowerGrid 0.54 per cent and HUL 0.46 per cent.

Notable gainers were Cipla 3.78 per cent, Adani Ports 1.73 per cent, SBIN 1.27, SunPharma 1.03 per cent and ONGC 0.82 per cent.

Meanwhile, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth a net Rs 108.59 crore on Thursday, as per provisional data released by the stock exchanges.

Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) also bought shares worth a net Rs 1,133.74 crore on Thursday.

Overseas, Asian markets were mixed as investors await the outcome of key US monthly jobs report that will set the tone for the Federal Reserve's policy outlook. China's markets reopened after a week-long break.

US stocks closed mostly lower on Thursday as concerns about President Donald Trump's approach to foreign affairs amid spats with key allies and trade partners cast ncertainity over the market. Investors also remained focused on economic data.