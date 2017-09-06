GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Sensex Tanks 223 Points on North Korea Jitters

The rupee depreciating by 12 paise to 64.24 against the dollar in early trade had a bearing on market sentiment.

Puja Menon | PTI

Updated:September 6, 2017, 10:20 AM IST
Sensex Tanks 223 Points on North Korea Jitters
Representative image
Mumbai: The BSE Sensex slumped over 223 points and the NSE Nifty slipped below the 9,900-mark in early trade on Wednesday as realty, metal and banking stocks fell amid weak global cues on lingering worries about North Korea.

The rupee depreciating by 12 paise to 64.24 against the dollar in early trade had a bearing on market sentiment.

The BSE 30-share barometer dropped by 223.02 points or 0.70 per cent to 31,586.53.

The gauge had gained 107.30 points in the previous session.

All sectoral indices led by realty, healthcare, metal and banking were in the red.

The NSE Nifty was trading down by 69.65 points, or 0.69 per cent, at 9,882.55.

Brokers said that apart from continuous foreign fund outflows, deep losses at other Asian bourses and the US markets as investors reacted with dismay to lingering worries about North Korea nuclear crisis led to a slide in the Sensex.

Major losers that dragged down the key indices were Sun Pharma, Adani Ports, Dr. Reddy's, Infosys, HDFC Bank, ITC Ltd, ICICI Bank, Tata Steel, Axis Bank and HDFC Ltd, declining up to 2.37 per cent.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell 1.06 per cent, while Shanghai Composite Index down 0.39 per cent in early trade today.

Japan's Nikkei too was quoting lower by 0.31 per cent.

The US Dow Jones Industrial Average tumbled 1.07 per cent in yesterday's trade.
S&P BSE Sensex

31,602.11 -207.44 ( -0.65%)

Nifty 50

9,892.75 -59.45 ( -0.60%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance 1,640.65 +8.05 +0.49
Just Dial 401.55 +24.10 +6.38
Bharat Fin 930.05 +6.65 +0.72
Rel Capital 743.30 -7.15 -0.95
Infosys 890.40 -11.50 -1.28
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharat Fin 928.50 +6.05 +0.66
Reliance 1,640.55 +7.55 +0.46
Infosys 891.00 -10.10 -1.12
Tinplate 178.20 +12.85 +7.77
Just Dial 401.50 +16.75 +4.35
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
GAIL 384.80 +6.10 +1.61
Indiabulls Hsg 1,247.55 +6.70 +0.54
UltraTechCement 4,117.75 +19.90 +0.49
Reliance 1,641.60 +9.00 +0.55
Kotak Mahindra 992.25 +3.85 +0.39
Company Price Change %Gain
Kotak Mahindra 993.10 +6.10 +0.62
Reliance 1,640.50 +7.50 +0.46
NTPC 170.00 +0.70 +0.41
Asian Paints 1,208.65 +3.75 +0.31
Maruti Suzuki 7,834.45 +18.15 +0.23
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Sun Pharma 478.50 -13.35 -2.71
ITC 276.60 -6.25 -2.21
Tata Motors (D) 214.50 -4.40 -2.01
Lupin 973.20 -19.45 -1.96
Axis Bank 495.90 -7.50 -1.49
Company Price Change %Gain
Sun Pharma 479.00 -14.40 -2.92
ITC 276.65 -5.75 -2.04
Tata Motors (D) 215.20 -4.30 -1.96
Lupin 973.00 -18.65 -1.88
Bajaj Auto 2,908.35 -41.50 -1.41

