1-min read

Sensex Tanks 448 Points on Global sell-off, Nifty Ends Below 10,000

The rupee fell to 65.15 per dollar (intra-day), its weakest level since April 5, on speculation of widening fiscal deficit amid sustained foreign fund outflows.

PTI

Updated:September 22, 2017, 8:49 PM IST
File photo of Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), Mumbai.
Mumbai: Stocks ended the week on a distinctly bearish note after the Sensex tanked 447 points -- the biggest fall in over nine months -- and the Nifty ended below the 10,000 level on Friday as renewed geopolitical worries about North Korea rattled investors.

The rupee hit near a six-month low against the dollar in day trade which dampened the sentiment further.

The 30-share index stayed in the negative zone for the whole day and touched a low of 31,886.09 before settling at 31,92.44, down by 447.60 points, or 1.38 percent -- its biggest single-day fall since November 15 last year.

This is the weakest closing since September 11 when it had closed at 31,882.16.

The broader Nifty also succumbed to selling pressure and cracked below the 10,0000-mark to hit a low of 9,952.80 before ending at 9,964.40, down 157.50 points, or 1.56 percent.

On a weekly basis, the BSE Sensex dropped by 350.17 points, or 1.08 percent, its biggest fall since August 11.

The Nifty too ended lower by 121 points, or 1.19 percent.

Meanwhile, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Thursday promised "appropriate actions" at the "right time" to revive the slowdown-hit economy, which slipped to a three-year low of 5.7 percent in the April-June quarter.

The sentiment was in tatters after heavy losses in Asia with China's sovereign rating being downgraded by a second agency on fears over its ballooning debt. European markets opened lower on renewed geopolitical tensions after the threat of North Korea to conduct another hydrogen bomb test.
S&P BSE Sensex

31,922.44 -447.60 ( -1.38%)

Nifty 50

9,964.40 -157.50 ( -1.56%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Infosys 898.30 -11.25 -1.24
Divis Labs 970.25 -20.65 -2.08
ICICI Bank 277.10 -7.85 -2.75
Rel Capital 661.25 -56.65 -7.89
Dr Reddys Labs 2,457.75 -28.80 -1.16
Bajaj Finance 1,860.30 -56.35 -2.94
Bombay Dyeing 203.15 -9.70 -4.56
ITI 139.50 +17.30 +14.16
Divis Labs 969.00 -21.90 -2.21
Amara Raja Batt 771.45 -1.70 -0.22
Top Gainers
HCL Tech 884.45 +14.15 +1.63
Wipro 294.45 +2.55 +0.87
Bharti Infratel 390.00 +2.35 +0.61
Wipro 294.05 +2.90 +1.00
Coal India 253.90 +0.30 +0.12
Top Losers
Hindalco 230.90 -13.65 -5.58
Tata Steel 654.00 -33.10 -4.82
Vedanta 307.90 -14.65 -4.54
YES BANK 360.65 -16.40 -4.35
UltraTechCement 3,999.60 -166.45 -4.00
Tata Steel 654.55 -32.30 -4.70
Larsen 1,184.90 -42.85 -3.49
Reliance 817.50 -23.80 -2.83
ICICI Bank 277.10 -7.90 -2.77
Hero Motocorp 3,788.15 -100.70 -2.59

