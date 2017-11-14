GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

Sensex Trades High, Takes Retail Inflation in Stride

The Sensex tested the 33,000 level in opening trade on Tuesday after some value-buying in select stocks.

PTI

Updated:November 14, 2017, 10:56 AM IST
Sensex Trades High, Takes Retail Inflation in Stride
File photo: A broker monitors share prices at a brokerage firm in Mumbai. (Reuters)
Mumbai: The Sensex tested the 33,000 level in opening trade on Tuesday after some value-buying in select stocks despite retail inflation rising to 7-month high in October.

The rupee's modest recovery against the dollar and a mixed global trend were the other deciders. Retail or CPI inflation rose to 7-month high of 3.58 per cent in October, driven up by costlier food items, particularly vegetables.

The rupee was trading higher by 13 paise to 65.29 against the American currency at the forex market on Tuesday.

The 30-share barometer bounced by 81.98 points, or 0.25 per cent, to 33,115.54. Auto, power, consumer durables, FMCG and realty jumped by up to 0.52 per cent. The gauge had lost 281 points in the previous session. The NSE index Nifty too was trading higher by 21.70 points, or 0.21 per cent, at 10,246.65.

The big gainers included NTPC, Reliance Industries, M&M, Kotak Bank, Maruti Suzuki and Lupin, adding up to 1.61 per cent.

Japan's Nikkei rose 0.27 per cent and Hong Kong's Hang Seng 0.19 per cent in early trade. China's Shanghai Composite, however, shed 0.38 per cent. The US Dow Jones Industrial Average had closed 0.07 per
cent higher on Monday.
S&P BSE Sensex

32,952.54 -81.02 ( -0.25%)

Nifty 50

10,194.80 -30.15 ( -0.29%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Infratel 397.20 -18.30 -4.40
Just Dial 551.00 +16.85 +3.15
SBI 330.25 -0.80 -0.24
HDFC 1,664.20 -6.10 -0.37
Axis Bank 538.75 +1.40 +0.26
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Lupin 843.25 +16.10 +1.95
Hero Motocorp 3,637.90 +58.00 +1.62
Cipla 611.00 +8.90 +1.48
UPL 748.45 +8.80 +1.19
Bajaj Auto 3,258.00 +35.00 +1.09
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Infratel 396.90 -18.60 -4.48
IOC 388.25 -8.60 -2.17
BPCL 490.00 -10.60 -2.12
HPCL 412.75 -7.35 -1.75
Asian Paints 1,154.95 -20.00 -1.70
See all Top Losers »
