Sensex up 100 Points; Nifty Tops 8,400-mark on Mixed Global Cues

Mumbai: The benchmark Sensex advanced by over 100 points in early trade on Tuesday, building on Monday's recovery, as investors and domestic institutions widened their bets amid mixed global cues.

Short-covering by speculators ahead of January monthly derivatives contract expiry added to the upward move.

Moreover, encouraging earnings numbers from India's fourth-largest software services exporter, HCL Technologies, too added to the cheer.

NSE nifty also recaptured the 8,400-mark.

The BSE 30-share barometer advanced 100.36 points, or 0.37 per cent, to 27,217.70. The gauge had gained 82.84 points in the previous session.

Sectoral indices led by consumer durables, power, banking, PSU, capital goods and metal stocks were in the green, adding up to 1.28 per cent.

The NSE Nifty went past the 8,400-mark by rising 36.20 points, or 0.43 per cent, to 8,427.70.