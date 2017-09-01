GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Sensex up 71 Points as September Futures and Options Opens Strong

The benchmark BSE Sensex was up by 71.31 points, or 0.22 per cent, to 31,801.80 with the sectoral indices led by healthcare, realty, metal and auto posting gains.

PTI

Updated:September 1, 2017, 11:50 AM IST
Sensex up 71 Points as September Futures and Options Opens Strong
Brokers said investors were seen creating new positions following the beginning of the September futures and options (F&O) series which lifted the key indices. (File photo: Reuters)
Mumbai: The benchmark BSE Sensex gained over 71 points to 31,801.80 in early trade on Friday on continued buying by domestic institutional investors despite weak economic growth data for the June quarter.

Brokers said investors were seen creating new positions following the beginning of the September futures and options (F&O) series which lifted the key indices.

Besides, a firm trend overseas too influenced sentiment.

The 30-share index was up by 71.31 points, or 0.22 per cent, to 31,801.80 with the sectoral indices led by healthcare, realty, metal and auto posting gains. The NSE Nifty advanced by 20.10 points or 0.20 per cent to 9,938.10.

Data showing that foreign institutional investors (FIIs) which had been net sellers on the Indian markets, bought shares worth Rs 77.58 crore in Thusrday's trade too influenced sentiments.

Major gainers in early trade included Dr Reddy’s, SunPharma, Lupin, Reliance Industries, Tata Steel, Kotak Bank and SBI, rising by up to 7.66 per cent.

Stocks of auto makers such as Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, and Bajaj Auto were in better form and rose up to 1.66 per cent ahead of August month's sales numbers, to be released later in the day.

India’s GDP growth slumped to a three-year low of 5.7 per cent during April-June -- lagging China for the second straight quarter — as manufacturing slowed ahead of the GST launch amid demonetisation effect.

Among other Asian markets, Japan's Nikkei was up 0.20 per cent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng gained 0.31 per cent, while Shanghai Composite index rose 0.39 per cent in early trade. The US Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.25 per cent higher in Thursday’s trade.
S&P BSE Sensex

31,884.98 +154.49 ( +0.49%)

Nifty 50

9,970.80 +52.90 ( +0.53%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Rel Capital 854.65 +49.35 +6.13
Dr Reddys Labs 2,213.00 +192.10 +9.51
Indiabulls Real 245.40 +11.50 +4.92
Reliance 1,611.10 +16.60 +1.04
Sun TV Network 767.70 +71.25 +10.23
Company Price Change %Gain
Rel Capital 855.25 +51.25 +6.37
Guj State Petro 187.05 -3.90 -2.04
Dr Reddys Labs 2,217.00 +196.60 +9.73
Indiabulls Real 245.50 +11.85 +5.07
Bombay Dyeing 121.65 +6.85 +5.97
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Dr Reddys Labs 2,213.40 +192.50 +9.53
Aurobindo Pharm 755.70 +30.45 +4.20
Asian Paints 1,217.00 +48.45 +4.15
Tata Motors 392.45 +15.90 +4.22
Bajaj Auto 2,915.00 +100.50 +3.57
Company Price Change %Gain
Dr Reddys Labs 2,217.00 +196.60 +9.73
Asian Paints 1,215.75 +47.60 +4.07
Tata Motors 391.90 +15.30 +4.06
Bajaj Auto 2,917.75 +109.30 +3.89
Tata Motors (D) 225.50 +6.05 +2.76
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
TCS 2,455.25 -41.10 -1.65
IOC 447.60 -7.10 -1.56
Power Grid Corp 216.20 -3.05 -1.39
Bharti Airtel 422.10 -5.60 -1.31
Tech Mahindra 423.20 -4.95 -1.16
Company Price Change %Gain
TCS 2,462.00 -34.75 -1.39
Bharti Airtel 422.40 -5.45 -1.27
HDFC 1,758.40 -17.05 -0.96
Wipro 296.65 -2.40 -0.80
Cipla 568.50 -3.20 -0.56

