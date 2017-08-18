GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Vishal Sikka Resignation: When Murthy Lost Rs 119 cr in Market Cap, and Nilekani Rs 292 cr

News18 calculated the loss in market cap for the Infosys promoters when the stock hit the day’s low, which also turned out to be a yearly low.

News18.com

Updated:August 18, 2017, 8:05 PM IST
File photo of Narayana Murthy (R) with Nandan M Nilekani. (Photo: STRDEL/AFP/Getty Images)
Infosys investors were in for a rude shock on Friday morning when soon after CEO Vishal Sikka’s resignation, the stock crashed more than 10% within hours, eroding market cap worth about Rs 20,000 crore when it hit the day’s low at around 1:30 pm.

Infosys stock, which opened at Rs 1021.50 per share fell to Rs 884.40 per share before recovering to close at Rs 923 per share.

News18 calculated the loss in market cap for the Infosys promoters when the stock hit the day’s low, which also turned out to be a yearly low.

Which Infosys promoter lost how much in market cap

Promoter Shares held* M-Cap lost#

INFOSYS-DATA--875

* As on March 31 2017
# On Friday post Vishal Sikka’s resignation at 1:30 pm
