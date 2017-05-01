SpiceJet to Launch Thiruvananthapuram-Male Flight From May 10

Mumbai: Budget carrier SpiceJet is set to launch its first international flight from Thiruvananthapuram this month with a daily service to Male.

With the launch of the new flight from May 10, the capital city of the Maldives will be connected to two destinations in Kerala -- Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram, an airline official said.

The new flight will be operated with Bombardier Q400, which has a seating capacity of 78.

The Gurugram-based budget airline operates 342 average daily flights to 46 destinations - 39 domestic and 7 international.

The airline has offered special introductory fares for the Thiruvananthapuram-Male flight, the official added.

SpiceJet had earlier announced the launch of a flight service to Dhaka from Kolkata from May 16.