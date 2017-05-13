SriLankan Airlines to Add Three New Indian Cities to Its Network

New Delhi: SriLankan Airlines, the national carrier of the island nation, will add three southern India cities -- Hyderabad, Coimbatore and Visakhapatnam -- to its network from July, a statement said in New Delhi on Saturday.

According to the statement, the flights will commence from July 8.

"The introduction of these new routes, along with the scheduled frequency increases in its Delhi and Mumbai services, will see SriLankan operating over 120 flights a week to 14 cities, thus becoming the carrier that serves the highest number of points in India," the airline said.

Currently, the airline serves key Indian cities such as New Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Tiruchirappalli, Trivandrum, Kochi, Madurai, Varanasi and Bodh Gaya, and will introduce four additional frequencies to its daily services from Delhi and Mumbai in July.

The statement said the new routes will be serviced by Airbus 320/321 aircraft.

"These new routes are introduced with the aim of providing passengers with added convenience, seamless travel and easy onward connectivity from Colombo," it said.

SriLankan Airlines is a member of the Oneworld airline alliance, being the first airline from the Indian sub-Continent to join any global airline alliance.