GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
cricketnext
»
1-min read

Steps Taken to Bring Down Cost of Digital Transactions, Says Arun Jaitley

Digitisation has to reach down to the village level as cash mode of transactions is always insecure, said finance minister Arun Jaitley.

PTI

Updated:August 27, 2017, 8:22 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Steps Taken to Bring Down Cost of Digital Transactions, Says Arun Jaitley
File photo of Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley (PTI Photo)
Bengaluru: The Centre and RBI have taken various steps to bring down the cost of digital transactions to encourage people to adopt such mode of payments, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said today. A lot of incentives were also extended to encourage people to shift to digital mode of payments and the response has been quite positive, he said at an event here to inaugurate 100 branches, 100 ATMs and 100 digital villages of Vijaya Bank.

Digitisation has to reach down to the village level as cash mode of transactions is always insecure, he added. “One of the great challenges before us is to further popularise cashless tools because cash is always insecure. In the long run it neither helps society nor individuals “Therefore, for greater digitisation, you need more touch points, more ATMs and more banks. And certainly, the penetration has to go down to villages,” he said.

The finance minister said said when cash operates in an informal system, its ownership is not easily identified, which aids the cover up, resulting in states suffering in terms of tax non-compliance. “It also affects the state’s spendings on national security and poverty alleviation schemes and hence this system cannot go on indefinitely. Therefore, if you see the trend in most developed countries, they bade goodbye to it,” he said.
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE Sensex

31,596.06 +28.05 ( +0.09%)

Nifty 50

9,857.05 +4.55 ( +0.05%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Infosys 912.15 +19.35 +2.17
Reliance 1,568.05 -14.00 -0.88
SBI 280.30 +1.30 +0.47
ICICI Bank 297.70 -0.90 -0.30
Axis Bank 506.85 +4.20 +0.84
Company Price Change %Gain
Kajaria Ceramic 703.75 +53.10 +8.16
Infosys 912.50 +18.00 +2.01
Aptech 312.55 +36.80 +13.35
Hindalco 232.45 +1.45 +0.63
Axis Bank 505.60 +2.60 +0.52
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Aurobindo Pharm 732.15 +33.50 +4.79
Lupin 992.50 +36.65 +3.83
Sun Pharma 483.00 +13.80 +2.94
Dr Reddys Labs 2,088.15 +57.20 +2.82
Cipla 574.05 +14.90 +2.66
Company Price Change %Gain
Lupin 991.75 +36.95 +3.87
Sun Pharma 483.30 +14.55 +3.10
Dr Reddys Labs 2,087.90 +58.40 +2.88
Cipla 573.40 +13.80 +2.47
Infosys 912.50 +18.00 +2.01
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
HCL Tech 867.50 -12.50 -1.42
Adani Ports 380.05 -4.95 -1.29
ACC 1,781.50 -20.40 -1.13
Bajaj Auto 2,728.55 -26.10 -0.95
Bosch 21,676.25 -206.15 -0.94
Company Price Change %Gain
Adani Ports 379.95 -5.10 -1.32
Bajaj Auto 2,731.85 -28.65 -1.04
Reliance 1,567.40 -13.90 -0.88
HUL 1,178.95 -8.60 -0.72
Kotak Mahindra 977.00 -3.35 -0.34

Video Wall

Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh Convicted in Rape Case, Sentencing To Take Place On August 28

Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh Convicted in Rape Case, Sentencing To Take Place On August 28

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved.