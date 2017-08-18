GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Steve Jobs, Donald Trump and Brexit Find Mention in Vishal Sikka's Resignation Letter

Tushar Dhara | News18.com

Updated:August 18, 2017, 12:24 PM IST
File photo of Infosys CEO Vishal Sikka (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: Vishal Sikka sent two letters outlining his resignation as Infosys CEO: One to the Infosys board of directors and another to Infosys staff. In them he quoted Steve Jobs, Brexit, Donald Trump and the recent Charlottesville disturbances in the United States. Here is what he said.

Steve Jobs

“Your time is limited, don’t waste it living someone else’s life. Don’t be trapped by dogma, which is living the result of other people’s thinking. Don’t let the noise of other opinions drown your own inner voice. And most important, have the courage to follow your heart and intuition, they somehow already know what you truly want to become.”

Charlottesville

“And the Charlottesville incident here in the US demonstrated once again the power of words and silences to cause real damage, or to heal.”

Brexit/Trump

“No one anticipated the additional headwinds like the geo-political disruptions (Brexit, Trump, visa etc.) that made this transformation even more challenging, but also rewarding.”
