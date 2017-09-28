GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Stocks Make a Muted Beginning on Futures & Options Expiry

Offloading of bets — Thursday being the last trading session of the September series contracts in the futures and options (F&O) segment — made investors go slow.

News18.com

Updated:September 28, 2017, 10:39 AM IST
BSE indices led by oil and gas, PSU, consumer durables, auto, healthcare, metal and bank stocks declined by up to 2.07 per cent.(Image: PTI)
Mumbai: The Sensex made a tepid start and the Nifty flirted with 9,700 in early session on Thursday on relentless selling by foreign funds.

Offloading of bets — Thursday being the last trading session of the September series contracts in the futures and options (F&O) segment — made investors go slow. The 30-share flagship index was down 44.27 points, or 0.14 per cent, at 31,115.54. The gauge had fallen 1,263.95 points in the previous seven sessions.

BSE indices led by oil and gas, PSU, consumer durables, auto, healthcare, metal and bank stocks declined by up to 2.07 per cent.

The 50-share NSE Nifty turned lower by 43.10 points, or 0.44 per cent, at 9,692.65.

A depreciating rupee, which slipped 16 paise to a fresh six and a half month low of 65.88 against the dollar on Thursday, made traders all the more nervous.

Asian Paints, Adani Ports, ONGC, Maruti Suzuki and Reliance Industries slid up to 2.42 per cent.
Hong Kong's Hang Seng weakened 0.35 per cent while Shanghai Composite lost 0.24 per cent in early trade. Japan’s Nikkei, however, moved up 0.29 per cent.

US Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.55 per cent higher on Wednesday.
S&P BSE Sensex

31,210.04 +50.23 ( +0.16%)

Nifty 50

9,738.85 +3.10 ( +0.03%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Divis Labs 847.45 -3.30 -0.39
Dr Reddys Labs 2,408.00 +103.30 +4.48
Reliance 793.30 -5.85 -0.73
Maruti Suzuki 7,798.85 +58.90 +0.76
ICICI Bank 273.55 -2.85 -1.03
Company Price Change %Gain
Motilal Oswal 1,262.10 +49.90 +4.12
Divis Labs 847.95 -2.20 -0.26
Reliance 794.00 -4.60 -0.58
ICICI Lombard 675.95 -5.60 -0.82
UPL 773.00 +1.95 +0.25
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Dr Reddys Labs 2,409.10 +104.40 +4.53
ACC 1,651.60 +61.85 +3.89
Coal India 268.00 +7.15 +2.74
Ambuja Cements 269.20 +6.80 +2.59
ITC 262.30 +3.80 +1.47
Company Price Change %Gain
Dr Reddys Labs 2,406.00 +98.50 +4.27
Coal India 267.75 +6.80 +2.61
ITC 262.55 +3.95 +1.53
Sun Pharma 502.35 +7.40 +1.50
BHEL 84.10 +1.00 +1.20
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Indiabulls Hsg 1,193.00 -30.10 -2.46
Asian Paints 1,133.95 -26.05 -2.25
Aurobindo Pharm 675.85 -13.85 -2.01
BPCL 456.15 -9.45 -2.03
Eicher Motors 29,988.85 -481.35 -1.58
Company Price Change %Gain
Asian Paints 1,134.05 -26.95 -2.32
Bharti Airtel 380.00 -5.35 -1.39
Wipro 285.75 -2.85 -0.99
ICICI Bank 273.65 -2.60 -0.94
Tata Motors (D) 221.35 -1.55 -0.70

