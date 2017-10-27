GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Stocks Scale Fresh Records as November F&O Series Opens Strong

Consumer durables, power and pharma stocks led the gains, rising by up to 0.85 per cent.

PTI

Updated:October 27, 2017, 10:28 AM IST
A broker (L) watches a TV news channel as another monitors share prices at a brokerage firm in Mumbai. (File photo/Reuters)
Mumbai: The BSE Sensex on Friday soared to a life-time high of 33,270.62 and the NSE Nifty scaled another record high of 10.366.15 in opening trade as the November derivatives series took off on a strong footing amid positive Asian cues.

Consumer durables, power and pharma stocks led the gains, rising by up to 0.85 per cent.

The 30-share Sensex soared by 123.49 points, or 0.37 per cent, to 33,270.62 points, breaching its previous record high (intra-day) of 33,196.17 hit on Thursday.

Major gainers were Kotak Bank, Cipla, NTPC, Maruti, Tata Motors, Adani Ports, Sun Pharma and L&T.

The gauge had gained 764.20 points in the previous four straight sessions.

The 50-share Nifty also hit a fresh high of 10,366.15 by climbing 22.35 points, or 0.21 per cent. It also battered its previous record (intra-day) of 10,355.65 points reached on Thursday.

Firming trend at other Asian bources, tracking overnight gains at the US markets, supported the sentiment. Japan's Nikkei rose 0.94 per cent, Hong Kong's Hang gained 0.97 per cent, while China's Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.10 per cent in their early deals.

The US Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.31 per cent in Thursday's trade.
S&P BSE Sensex

33,276.72 +129.59 ( +0.39%)

Nifty 50

10,357.85 +14.05 ( +0.14%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 306.40 -24.80 -7.49
United Spirits 2,986.35 +411.70 +15.99
ICICI Bank 302.75 +3.50 +1.17
SBI 315.50 -5.00 -1.56
PNB 202.95 -10.65 -4.99
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance 933.35 -13.90 -1.47
Bharti Infratel 424.00 -31.70 -6.96
Indiabulls Hsg 1,261.00 +10.65 +0.85
Yes Bank 306.55 -25.15 -7.58
United Spirits 2,982.95 +407.70 +15.83
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Adani Ports 431.45 +17.15 +4.14
Sun Pharma 549.45 +19.30 +3.64
Bajaj Finance 1,809.00 +62.25 +3.56
Tata Power 84.80 +2.65 +3.23
Tata Motors 432.20 +12.80 +3.05
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Motors (D) 240.60 +10.05 +4.36
Adani Ports 430.45 +16.45 +3.97
Sun Pharma 549.70 +18.75 +3.53
Tata Motors 430.75 +11.40 +2.72
ITC 275.90 +7.40 +2.76
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 306.35 -24.85 -7.50
Bharti Infratel 424.40 -31.00 -6.81
HPCL 460.35 -20.85 -4.33
Bharti Airtel 493.55 -17.75 -3.47
IOC 424.00 -12.50 -2.86
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Airtel 494.00 -16.55 -3.24
Wipro 295.90 -5.95 -1.97
SBI 315.40 -5.25 -1.64
Reliance 933.35 -13.90 -1.47
NTPC 182.00 -2.65 -1.44
See all Top Losers »

