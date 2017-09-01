GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Subsidised LPG Hiked by Rs 7 Per Cylinder, Jet Fuel by 4%

Indian Oil Corp (IOC) announced that the price of a subsidised 14.2kg LPG cylinder will now be Rs 487.18 in Delhi, as against Rs 479.77 earlier.

IANS

Updated:September 1, 2017, 6:34 PM IST
Oil marketing companies (OMCs) revise rates of LPG and jet fuel on the first of every month.
New Delhi: State-run oil marketing firms hiked the price of subsidised cooking gas by Rs 7 per LPG cylinder, effective from Friday, as part of the decision to increase prices every month so as to eliminate subsidies.

Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan had informed Parliament in July of the government's decision to raise LPG prices by Rs 4 per cylinder every month to eliminate all the subsidies by the end of the current financial year.

Subsidised LPG rates were raised last by Rs 2.31 per cylinder on August 1.

The price of non-subsidised LPG, which consumers buy at market rates after exhausting their subsidised quota of 12 cylinders, was also raised by Rs 73.5 to Rs 597.50 per cylinder.

The prices of aviation turbine fuel (ATF), or jet fuel, were also increased from Friday by 4 per cent in line with global rates

ATF now costs Rs 50,020 per kilolitre in Delhi, as against the earlier price of Rs 48,110.

Jet fuel prices vary with airports depending on local taxes.
