GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
cricketnext
»
1-min read

Tata Motors Chief Financial Officer Ramakrishnan Retires

Consequently, Ramakrishnan ceases to be the CFO and key managerial personnel of the company, Tata Motors said in a BSE filing

PTI

Updated:October 1, 2017, 7:43 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Tata Motors Chief Financial Officer Ramakrishnan Retires
Image used for representational purpose. (Image: Reuters)
New Delhi: Tata Motors said its Chief Financial Officer (CFO) C Ramakrishnan has retired with effect from Saturday.

Consequently, he ceases to be the CFO and key managerial personnel of the company, Tata Motors said in a BSE filing. Besides, the company said Ravindra Pisharody, who has resigned, ceases to the Executive Director (Commercial Vehicles) and key managerial personnel of the company with effect from September 30.

In June, Pisharody had resigned from his role as head of the company's commercial vehicles division citing personal reasons.

He held the position of Executive Director (Commercial Vehicles) since June 21, 2012, having joined Tata Motors as Vice President Commercial Vehicles (Sales and Marketing) in 2007.
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE Sensex

31,283.72 +1.24 ( +0.00%)

Nifty 50

9,788.60 +19.65 ( +0.20%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
GAIL 419.05 +22.80 +5.75
Reliance 780.90 -5.55 -0.71
Axis Bank 509.15 -2.65 -0.52
HDFC 1,742.15 -2.20 -0.13
Indiabulls Real 220.80 +13.45 +6.49
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Tourism Finance 142.05 -3.15 -2.17
HUL 1,175.15 -28.55 -2.37
Indiabulls Real 220.90 +13.65 +6.59
Reliance 782.15 -4.60 -0.58
EngineersInd 148.65 -0.30 -0.20
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
GAIL 419.05 +22.80 +5.75
Eicher Motors 31,213.30 +1,028.10 +3.41
Aurobindo Pharm 691.65 +15.85 +2.35
Bajaj Auto 3,113.75 +74.30 +2.44
Bharti Airtel 388.30 +6.25 +1.64
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Bajaj Auto 3,105.00 +70.90 +2.34
Bharti Airtel 388.65 +6.25 +1.63
M&M 1,253.05 +18.40 +1.49
Coal India 270.60 +3.60 +1.35
BHEL 84.00 +1.10 +1.33
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
HUL 1,173.90 -28.90 -2.40
Wipro 280.25 -5.65 -1.98
Dr Reddys Labs 2,328.75 -46.65 -1.96
TCS 2,435.95 -40.50 -1.64
ITC 258.30 -3.25 -1.24
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
HUL 1,175.15 -28.55 -2.37
Wipro 280.95 -4.90 -1.71
TCS 2,437.00 -41.45 -1.67
Dr Reddys Labs 2,329.40 -38.45 -1.62
ITC 258.25 -2.90 -1.11
See all Top Losers »

Video Wall

Watch: Masand's Verdict on Varun Dhawan's Judwaa 2 and Tom Cruise's American Made

Watch: Masand's Verdict on Varun Dhawan's Judwaa 2 and Tom Cruise's American Made

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES