Tata Motors Chief Financial Officer Ramakrishnan Retires
Consequently, Ramakrishnan ceases to be the CFO and key managerial personnel of the company, Tata Motors said in a BSE filing
New Delhi: Tata Motors said its Chief Financial Officer (CFO) C Ramakrishnan has retired with effect from Saturday.
Consequently, he ceases to be the CFO and key managerial personnel of the company, Tata Motors said in a BSE filing. Besides, the company said Ravindra Pisharody, who has resigned, ceases to the Executive Director (Commercial Vehicles) and key managerial personnel of the company with effect from September 30.
In June, Pisharody had resigned from his role as head of the company's commercial vehicles division citing personal reasons.
He held the position of Executive Director (Commercial Vehicles) since June 21, 2012, having joined Tata Motors as Vice President Commercial Vehicles (Sales and Marketing) in 2007.
