GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
cricketnext
»
1-min read

Tata Sons Gets Shareholders' Nod to Make Company Private

As much as 66 percent of Tata Sons is owned by Tata Trusts. Two Shapoorji Pallonji family firms, Cyrus Investments and Sterling Investment, own 18.4 percent.

IANS

Updated:September 21, 2017, 6:18 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Tata Sons Gets Shareholders' Nod to Make Company Private
Image for representation only. (Photo: Reuters/Shailesh Andrade)
Mumbai: Tata Sons on Thursday got the shareholders approval to convert it into a private company from a public limited holding that will help it become swifter in decision-making.

"All resolutions placed before the AGM (annual general meeting) were passed with a requisite majority," a Tata Sons source said.

As much as 66 percent of Tata Sons is owned by Tata Trusts. Two Shapoorji Pallonji family firms, Cyrus Investments and Sterling Investment, own 18.4 percent.

The remaining shares are with the Tata family, a few group companies and individuals.

Earlier Tata Sons' move to become a private company was opposed by its former Chairman Cyrus Mistry's family terming it as an act of oppression of minority shareholders.
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE Sensex

32,370.04 -30.47 ( -0.09%)

Nifty 50

10,121.90 -19.25 ( -0.19%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Divis Labs 990.90 +48.10 +5.10
Dr Reddys Labs 2,486.55 +171.85 +7.42
HDFC 1,788.60 +21.45 +1.21
Sun Pharma 519.65 +14.15 +2.80
Reliance 841.35 -5.80 -0.68
Company Price Change %Gain
Divis Labs 990.90 +48.15 +5.11
Dr Reddys Labs 2,486.45 +172.85 +7.47
Matrimony.com 901.20 -83.80 -8.51
Future Retail 548.20 +5.15 +0.95
GOCL Corp 565.50 +62.25 +12.37
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Dr Reddys Labs 2,486.55 +171.85 +7.42
Cipla 591.90 +22.20 +3.90
Lupin 1,030.40 +28.15 +2.81
Sun Pharma 519.65 +14.15 +2.80
Tech Mahindra 460.25 +11.35 +2.53
Company Price Change %Gain
Dr Reddys Labs 2,486.45 +172.85 +7.47
Cipla 591.45 +22.95 +4.04
Lupin 1,032.45 +30.25 +3.02
Sun Pharma 519.55 +13.10 +2.59
TCS 2,525.85 +33.45 +1.34
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Zee Entertain 535.55 -13.55 -2.47
GAIL 407.75 -9.55 -2.29
Tata Motors (D) 233.20 -5.40 -2.26
Indiabulls Hsg 1,281.85 -28.90 -2.20
HCL Tech 870.30 -19.15 -2.15
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Motors (D) 233.25 -5.10 -2.14
ICICI Bank 285.00 -5.80 -1.99
Axis Bank 512.25 -7.10 -1.37
Coal India 253.60 -2.80 -1.09
ONGC 166.00 -1.55 -0.93

Video Wall

Durga Puja: Creator Of God Yet Not The Most Blessed

Durga Puja: Creator Of God Yet Not The Most Blessed

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES