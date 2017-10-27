GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
cricketnext
»
1-min read

Tax Professionals Seek More Time for E-filing of Returns

The All India Federation of Tax Practitioners (AIFTP), a body of lawyers, CAs and tax practitioners, welcomed the decision of the Central Board of Direct Taxes to extend the last date of e-filing of IT returns till October 31.

PTI

Updated:October 27, 2017, 10:02 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Tax Professionals Seek More Time for E-filing of Returns
The CBDT has revised e-filing income tax return (ITR) preparation utilities for filing all types of ITR forms, tax audit report under section 44AB and also the schema for tax audit reports, the Federation said.
Mumbai: A tax professionals' body has sought extension of the time for e-filing of income tax returns for the entities "where tax audit report or transfer pricing report or other audit reports are prescribed" till November 30.

Among other things, it has cited non-availability of clerical staff at chartered accountants' offices due to GST roll-out as a reason.

The All India Federation of Tax Practitioners (AIFTP), a body of lawyers, CAs and tax practitioners, welcomed the decision of the Central Board of Direct Taxes to extend the last date of e-filing of IT returns till October 31.

However, saying that its members are facing difficulties in filing returns by this date, it asked for further extension till November 30 in a letter to the CBDT chairman last week.

"This year, professionals are busy in making compliance with GST obligations... the technical glitches in the system have aggravated the problems," the letter said.

Besides, the CBDT has revised e-filing income tax return (ITR) preparation utilities for filing all types of ITR forms, tax audit report under section 44AB and also the schema for tax audit reports, the Federation said.

"Moreover, important changes have been made in audit reports for companies and in audit reports for other than companies. Due to schema updation, respective software has also to be updated, which will take some time," the letter said.

The CA examination is scheduled from November 1 and most of the articled clerks and assistants are on leave, the Federation claimed.

"Under these circumstances, we request you to consider further extension of date for filing of the income tax returns at least for a month, up to November 30, in cases where tax audit report or transfer pricing report or other audit reports are prescribed," the letter said.
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE Sensex

33,157.22 +10.09 ( +0.03%)

Nifty 50

10,323.05 -20.75 ( -0.20%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 307.05 -24.15 -7.29
United Spirits 3,025.75 +451.10 +17.52
ICICI Bank 301.15 +1.90 +0.63
Maruti Suzuki 8,114.45 +46.40 +0.58
SBI 311.05 -9.45 -2.95
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance 929.45 -17.80 -1.88
Bharti Infratel 419.35 -36.35 -7.98
United Spirits 3,029.40 +454.15 +17.64
Yes Bank 307.20 -24.50 -7.39
Indiabulls Hsg 1,264.65 +14.30 +1.14
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Adani Ports 432.05 +17.75 +4.28
Bajaj Finance 1,819.00 +72.25 +4.14
ONGC 184.00 +6.65 +3.75
Sun Pharma 549.90 +19.75 +3.73
Tata Power 85.10 +2.95 +3.59
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Adani Ports 431.85 +17.85 +4.31
Sun Pharma 550.35 +19.40 +3.65
ONGC 183.55 +6.25 +3.53
Tata Motors (D) 237.70 +7.15 +3.10
Tata Motors 430.05 +10.70 +2.55
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Infratel 418.55 -36.85 -8.09
Yes Bank 307.05 -24.15 -7.29
HPCL 456.05 -25.15 -5.23
Bharti Airtel 485.30 -26.00 -5.09
IOC 414.95 -21.55 -4.94
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Airtel 485.10 -25.45 -4.98
SBI 310.95 -9.70 -3.03
Reliance 929.45 -17.80 -1.88
Wipro 296.00 -5.85 -1.94
BHEL 95.20 -1.25 -1.30
See all Top Losers »

Video Wall

Hardik Patel Says, I am Public Agent and Want Responsible Govt

Hardik Patel Says, I am Public Agent and Want Responsible Govt

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES