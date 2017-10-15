GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
cricketnext
»
1-min read

Tea Board Proposes Rs 100 Crore Package for Darjeeling Gardens

The Darjeeling Tea Association (DTA), however, had sought a much higher package to compensate for the revenue loss and for payments to workers till the start of next production.

PTI

Updated:October 15, 2017, 11:51 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Tea Board Proposes Rs 100 Crore Package for Darjeeling Gardens
File photo: Workers gather tea leaves at Happy Valley tea garden estate in Darjeeling (REUTERS)
Kolkata: The Tea Board has submitted a Rs 100-crore package proposal to the Centre for the Darjeeling tea industry, which is readying restart of operations after the prolonged shutdown in the hills.

The Darjeeling Tea Association (DTA), however, had sought a much higher package to compensate for the revenue loss and for payments to workers till the start of next production.

"We have submitted a Rs 100-crore package proposal to the commerce ministry for helping the crisis-ridden Darjeeling tea industry, which had faced total production loss during the shutdown period," Tea Board Chairman P K Bezbaruah told PTI.

The money sought is to prune the overgrown tea bushes, he said.

Bezbaruah, however, said it would be not possible for the government to reimburse the losses of the 87-odd tea gardens of Darjeeling.

"In Dooars and South India, small growers are being hit the hardest due to fall in green leaf prices. They are being paid only carrying cost (diesel) prices of green leaf to the factories," he said.

The entire Darjeeling premium second and monsoon flushes had been destroyed due to the shutdown, although the tea gardens never announced any closure due to it. The workers did not report for duty during the period.

Although the strike has been lifted, massive absenteeism among the workers affected cleaning-up operations in the gardens. "Nearly 60 per cent of the total workers did not report for duty after the bandh was lifted," a DTA official had recently said.
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE Sensex

32,432.69 +250.47 ( +0.78%)

Nifty 50

10,167.45 +71.05 ( +0.70%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Airtel 430.90 +30.65 +7.66
Reliance 876.45 +3.70 +0.42
Bharti Infratel 449.95 +17.95 +4.16
Tata Steel 710.85 +19.25 +2.78
Dewan Housing 537.80 +5.80 +1.09
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Airtel 431.60 +31.55 +7.89
Cyient 539.40 +16.80 +3.21
Infosys 931.90 +4.75 +0.51
Cholamandalam 1,131.00 -22.65 -1.96
Axis Bank 529.45 +4.80 +0.91
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Airtel 430.90 +30.65 +7.66
Bharti Infratel 449.95 +17.95 +4.16
Tata Steel 710.85 +19.25 +2.78
Kotak Mahindra 1,082.35 +24.75 +2.34
UltraTechCement 4,005.00 +85.20 +2.17
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Airtel 431.60 +31.55 +7.89
Tata Steel 710.60 +19.75 +2.86
Kotak Mahindra 1,081.70 +23.30 +2.20
HDFC Bank 1,849.70 +34.25 +1.89
Coal India 288.05 +5.65 +2.00
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
GAIL 437.50 -8.45 -1.89
Zee Entertain 510.05 -7.50 -1.45
Dr Reddys Labs 2,354.45 -25.40 -1.07
M&M 1,325.30 -12.85 -0.96
Sun Pharma 534.70 -4.85 -0.90
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Dr Reddys Labs 2,354.00 -26.00 -1.09
M&M 1,326.40 -12.70 -0.95
Sun Pharma 534.70 -4.70 -0.87
ITC 265.85 -1.15 -0.43
Maruti Suzuki 7,872.20 -32.20 -0.41
See all Top Losers »

Video Wall

Watch: The Aamir Khan Interview

Watch: The Aamir Khan Interview

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES