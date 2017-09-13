GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Telecom Subscriber Base Dips Marginally to 121 Crore

Only three operators -- Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel and state-run BSNL -- reported subscriber additions in the month, while eight other operators including Idea Cellular and Vodafone, saw a decline.

PTI

Updated:September 13, 2017, 11:29 PM IST
Telecom Subscriber Base Dips Marginally to 121 Crore
Photo for representation
New Delhi: India's telecom subscriber base dipped marginally by 1.3 lakh to 121.07 crore in July, as per data published by regulator Trai on Wednesday.

Only three operators -- Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel and state-run BSNL -- reported subscriber additions in the month, while eight other operators including Idea Cellular and Vodafone, saw a decline.

"The number of telephone subscribers in India slightly declined from 1,210.84 million at the end of June 2017 to 1,210.71 million at the end of July 2017," the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) said in its monthly subscribers report.

Total mobile subscriber base dipped to 118.67 crore at the end of July from 118.68 crore at the end of June. The landline or fixed line customer base declined to 2.39 crore from 2.4 crore.

Jio led the market with net addition of over 52 lakh mobile customers in July. It was followed by Bharti Airtel (6 lakh new customers) and BSNL (3.91 lakh).

Idea was the biggest loser in July. The company lost 23 lakh customers.

Tata Teleservices lost over 16 lakh customers, followed by Vodafone (13.89 lakh), Aircel (3.91 lakh), Telenor (2.75 lakh), Sistema Shyam (2.06 lakh) and MTNL (4,706 customers).
