Temporary Pain For Long-term Gain, Says VP Venkaiah Naidu on Economy
Vice President Venkaiah Naidu said the global economy has slowed down and even China is witnessing a slack in its economy, but in the midst of this, India remains a bright spot.
File photo of Vice President Venkaiah Naidu. (Getty Images)
New Delhi: The country has to face temporary pain for long term gain, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu said on Friday on the current economic scenario.
He said the global economy has slowed down and even China is witnessing a slack in its economy, but in the midst of this, India remains a bright spot.
Naidu's comments come in the backdrop of senior BJP leader and former finance minister Yashwant Sinha launching an attack on the government over handling of the economy.
"The temporary things... there will be some problem. Of course, you have to take temporary pain for long term gain. I am not getting into this arena. There are other people who are debating, using their skills, forgetting what they have done, what has to be done, what needs to be done," Naidu said.
He added that there has to be a broader consensus as far as foreign and economic policies are concerned.
Before getting elected as the Vice President, Naidu was among the senior BJP leaders and served as the urban development and information broadcasting minister.
He said the global economy has slowed down and even China is witnessing a slack in its economy, but in the midst of this, India remains a bright spot.
Naidu's comments come in the backdrop of senior BJP leader and former finance minister Yashwant Sinha launching an attack on the government over handling of the economy.
"The temporary things... there will be some problem. Of course, you have to take temporary pain for long term gain. I am not getting into this arena. There are other people who are debating, using their skills, forgetting what they have done, what has to be done, what needs to be done," Naidu said.
He added that there has to be a broader consensus as far as foreign and economic policies are concerned.
Before getting elected as the Vice President, Naidu was among the senior BJP leaders and served as the urban development and information broadcasting minister.
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|GAIL
|419.05
|+22.80
|+5.75
|Reliance
|780.90
|-5.55
|-0.71
|Axis Bank
|509.15
|-2.65
|-0.52
|HDFC
|1,742.15
|-2.20
|-0.13
|Indiabulls Real
|220.80
|+13.45
|+6.49
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tourism Finance
|142.05
|-3.15
|-2.17
|HUL
|1,175.15
|-28.55
|-2.37
|Indiabulls Real
|220.90
|+13.65
|+6.59
|Reliance
|782.15
|-4.60
|-0.58
|EngineersInd
|148.65
|-0.30
|-0.20
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|GAIL
|419.05
|+22.80
|+5.75
|Eicher Motors
|31,213.30
|+1,028.10
|+3.41
|Bajaj Auto
|3,109.40
|+69.95
|+2.30
|Aurobindo Pharm
|691.65
|+15.85
|+2.35
|Bharti Airtel
|389.45
|+7.40
|+1.94
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bajaj Auto
|3,105.00
|+70.90
|+2.34
|Bharti Airtel
|388.65
|+6.25
|+1.63
|M&M
|1,253.05
|+18.40
|+1.49
|Coal India
|270.60
|+3.60
|+1.35
|BHEL
|84.00
|+1.10
|+1.33
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|HUL
|1,173.90
|-28.90
|-2.40
|Wipro
|280.25
|-5.65
|-1.98
|Dr Reddys Labs
|2,328.75
|-46.65
|-1.96
|TCS
|2,435.95
|-40.50
|-1.64
|ITC
|258.30
|-3.25
|-1.24
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|HUL
|1,175.15
|-28.55
|-2.37
|Wipro
|280.95
|-4.90
|-1.71
|TCS
|2,437.00
|-41.45
|-1.67
|Dr Reddys Labs
|2,329.40
|-38.45
|-1.62
|ITC
|258.25
|-2.90
|-1.11
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Dean Elgar Falls for 199; Joins Azharuddin, Smith in Unfortunate List
- Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu Blessed With a Baby Girl
- Apple iPhone 8 Reliance Jio Offer: Here's How to Avail The 70% Buyback Scheme
- Judwaa 2 Music Review: Varun Dhawan-Starrer Creates a Sonic Time Machine
- Priyanka Chopra Had 'Best Time' Hosting Global Citizen Festival