1-min read

The Economic Survey 2016-17 and What it Tells Us

CNN-News18

First published: January 31, 2017, 6:13 PM IST | Updated: 1 hour ago
The Economic Survey 2016-17 and What it Tells Us
The Economic Survey estimates that the economy will grow between 6.75% to 7.5% next fiscal.

New Delhi: The Economic Survey for 2016-17, tabled in Parliament by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Tuesday, underscored the need for more reforms.

Its GDP growth forecast for this fiscal is lower than the 7.1 per cent put out by the Central Statistics Office earlier this month.

One of the key take away from the Economic Survey 2017-18 is the mention of Universal Basic Income, a concept that has been in currency recently.

The Survey lists some of the challenges that might impede India's progress.

These include ambivalence about property rights and the private sector, deficiencies in state capacity, especially in delivering essential services and inefficient redistribution.

Here are the key things that the Survey highlights:

