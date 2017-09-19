GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
cricketnext
»
1-min read

Thyssenkrupp Works Council Softens Opposition to Tata Steel Deal

Thyssenkrupp's supervisory board will meet on Sept. 23 to discuss the possible tie-up, which CEO Heinrich Hiesinger says is the best way to take overcapacity out of the market.

Reuters

Updated:September 19, 2017, 3:34 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Thyssenkrupp Works Council Softens Opposition to Tata Steel Deal
The logo of ThyssenKrupp is seen at the headquarters of the steel maker and multinational conglomerate in Essen, Germany. (Image: Reuters)
Duesseldorf: Thyssenkrupp's works council is prepared to consider a merger of the group's European steel operations with those of Tata Steel, even though it remains opposed to such a move as a way to restructure the business.

"Negotiations will be difficult," Wilhelm Segerath, head of Thyssenkrupp's works council and member of the group's supervisory board, told reporters on Tuesday. "We will examine it and if in the end our conditions are fulfilled and the whole unit is debt-free then it's a possibility."

The works council wants job and plant guarantees and investment pledges.

Thyssenkrupp's supervisory board will meet on Sept. 23 to discuss the possible tie-up, which CEO Heinrich Hiesinger says is the best way to take overcapacity out of the market. Labour leaders, however, are concerned it will cost thousands of jobs.
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE Sensex

32,402.37 -21.39 ( -0.07%)

Nifty 50

10,147.55 -5.55 ( -0.05%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Motors 423.65 +18.70 +4.62
Indiabulls Real 254.15 +12.45 +5.15
ITC 267.85 +0.85 +0.32
Divis Labs 863.25 +29.35 +3.52
Tinplate 278.25 +35.70 +14.72
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Motors 423.90 +18.55 +4.58
Tata Global Bev 216.00 +2.65 +1.24
Tata Chemicals 656.95 +14.40 +2.24
Vakrangee 513.65 +6.00 +1.18
Tinplate 277.70 +35.90 +14.85
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
GAIL 420.85 +20.60 +5.15
Tata Motors 423.65 +18.70 +4.62
Tata Motors (D) 241.40 +7.90 +3.38
Bharti Infratel 398.30 +9.20 +2.36
BPCL 506.90 +8.95 +1.80
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Motors 423.90 +18.55 +4.58
Tata Motors (D) 240.65 +7.50 +3.22
Kotak Mahindra 1,035.50 +16.65 +1.63
BHEL 134.60 +1.45 +1.09
Cipla 573.50 +3.45 +0.61
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Coal India 258.55 -6.00 -2.27
Aurobindo Pharm 748.95 -13.30 -1.74
Hindalco 246.50 -3.00 -1.20
Eicher Motors 32,403.95 -362.15 -1.11
HDFC 1,752.60 -19.15 -1.08
Company Price Change %Gain
Coal India 258.20 -6.60 -2.49
HDFC 1,752.85 -18.05 -1.02
Larsen 1,226.40 -11.40 -0.92
SBI 267.80 -2.35 -0.87
Sun Pharma 516.60 -4.40 -0.84

Video Wall

RK Studios: A Legacy Of Over 70 Years Engulfed In Flames

RK Studios: A Legacy Of Over 70 Years Engulfed In Flames

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES