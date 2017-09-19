Thyssenkrupp Works Council Softens Opposition to Tata Steel Deal
Thyssenkrupp's supervisory board will meet on Sept. 23 to discuss the possible tie-up, which CEO Heinrich Hiesinger says is the best way to take overcapacity out of the market.
The logo of ThyssenKrupp is seen at the headquarters of the steel maker and multinational conglomerate in Essen, Germany. (Image: Reuters)
Duesseldorf: Thyssenkrupp's works council is prepared to consider a merger of the group's European steel operations with those of Tata Steel, even though it remains opposed to such a move as a way to restructure the business.
"Negotiations will be difficult," Wilhelm Segerath, head of Thyssenkrupp's works council and member of the group's supervisory board, told reporters on Tuesday. "We will examine it and if in the end our conditions are fulfilled and the whole unit is debt-free then it's a possibility."
The works council wants job and plant guarantees and investment pledges.
Thyssenkrupp's supervisory board will meet on Sept. 23 to discuss the possible tie-up, which CEO Heinrich Hiesinger says is the best way to take overcapacity out of the market. Labour leaders, however, are concerned it will cost thousands of jobs.
"Negotiations will be difficult," Wilhelm Segerath, head of Thyssenkrupp's works council and member of the group's supervisory board, told reporters on Tuesday. "We will examine it and if in the end our conditions are fulfilled and the whole unit is debt-free then it's a possibility."
The works council wants job and plant guarantees and investment pledges.
Thyssenkrupp's supervisory board will meet on Sept. 23 to discuss the possible tie-up, which CEO Heinrich Hiesinger says is the best way to take overcapacity out of the market. Labour leaders, however, are concerned it will cost thousands of jobs.
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Motors
|423.65
|+18.70
|+4.62
|Indiabulls Real
|254.15
|+12.45
|+5.15
|ITC
|267.85
|+0.85
|+0.32
|Divis Labs
|863.25
|+29.35
|+3.52
|Tinplate
|278.25
|+35.70
|+14.72
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Motors
|423.90
|+18.55
|+4.58
|Tata Global Bev
|216.00
|+2.65
|+1.24
|Tata Chemicals
|656.95
|+14.40
|+2.24
|Vakrangee
|513.65
|+6.00
|+1.18
|Tinplate
|277.70
|+35.90
|+14.85
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|GAIL
|420.85
|+20.60
|+5.15
|Tata Motors
|423.65
|+18.70
|+4.62
|Tata Motors (D)
|241.40
|+7.90
|+3.38
|Bharti Infratel
|398.30
|+9.20
|+2.36
|BPCL
|506.90
|+8.95
|+1.80
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Motors
|423.90
|+18.55
|+4.58
|Tata Motors (D)
|240.65
|+7.50
|+3.22
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,035.50
|+16.65
|+1.63
|BHEL
|134.60
|+1.45
|+1.09
|Cipla
|573.50
|+3.45
|+0.61
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Coal India
|258.55
|-6.00
|-2.27
|Aurobindo Pharm
|748.95
|-13.30
|-1.74
|Hindalco
|246.50
|-3.00
|-1.20
|Eicher Motors
|32,403.95
|-362.15
|-1.11
|HDFC
|1,752.60
|-19.15
|-1.08
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Coal India
|258.20
|-6.60
|-2.49
|HDFC
|1,752.85
|-18.05
|-1.02
|Larsen
|1,226.40
|-11.40
|-0.92
|SBI
|267.80
|-2.35
|-0.87
|Sun Pharma
|516.60
|-4.40
|-0.84
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- After Dhoni & Tendulkar, Coming Soon a Biopic on Jhulan Goswami
- Salman Khan Recreates Judwaa Magic With Jacqueline Fernandez
- David Warner's Daughter Finds the Perfect Place to Rest
- Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar and Kiku Sharda Talk About The Kapil Sharma Show
- A New Mother’s Guide: What To Do Once You Are Back Home With Your Baby