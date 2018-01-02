GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Trai Issues Interconnectivity Rules; Fixes 30-day Deadline for Inking Pacts

The rules will come into effect from February 1, 2018. The regulations will apply to all the service providers offering telecom services in India, TRAI said in a statement.

PTI

Updated:January 2, 2018, 5:39 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Trai Issues Interconnectivity Rules; Fixes 30-day Deadline for Inking Pacts
TRAI issued the ‘Telecom Interconnection Regulations 2018’ on Tuesday. (File photo)
New Delhi: Telecom regulator TRAI on Tuesday mandated service providers to enter into interconnection agreement ‘on non-discriminatory basis’ within 30 days of receiving network connectivity request from another operator.

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) issued the ‘Telecom Interconnection Regulations 2018’ that comprises rules for crafting network connectivity agreements, provisioning of such connectivity amongst operators at initial stages, augmentation of Points of Interconnect, applicable rates or charges, disconnection of ports, and financial disincentive on interconnection issues.

The rules will come into effect from February 1, 2018. The regulations will apply to all the service providers offering telecom services in India, TRAI said in a statement.

“Through these regulations, the authority has mandated that every service provider shall, within thirty days of receipt of request from a service provider, enter into interconnection agreement on non-discriminatory basis, with such service provider,” TRAI added.

It has also outlined a framework for provisioning and augmenting of interconnectivity ports, laying down a step-by-step process for provisioning of such ports. The rules issued today follows a detailed consultation process by TRAI that started in October 2016 and included open house discussions and written comments by stakeholders.

The latest norms assume significance as interconnectivity was the flashpoint between Reliance Jio and incumbent telecom operators like Bharti Airtel, Vodafone and Idea Cellular, at the time when the newcomer launched its services in 2016.

The new entrant had accused large established operators of not providing it sufficient Points of Interconnect leading to massive call failures on its network, while the incumbents blamed free calls offered by Reliance Jio for ‘tsunami’ of network traffic.
| Edited by: Aakarshuk Sarna
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE Sensex

34,056.83 +208.80 ( +0.62%)

Nifty 50

10,530.70 +52.80 ( +0.50%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Maruti Suzuki 9,733.90 -67.60 -0.69
PNB 170.50 -8.25 -4.62
M&M 1,541.75 -14.55 -0.93
Tata Steel 702.80 -7.40 -1.04
Jet Airways 737.60 +17.20 +2.39
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Maruti Suzuki 9,308.05 +144.05 +1.57
ICICI Bank 308.85 +5.40 +1.78
Bharti Airtel 526.70 +7.75 +1.49
Petronet LNG 254.45 +6.50 +2.62
Bombay Dyeing 280.80 +14.10 +5.29
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Vedanta 308.40 +10.40 +3.49
Hindalco 249.65 +6.90 +2.84
Cipla 591.65 +15.20 +2.64
M&M 1,521.45 +38.05 +2.57
Sun Pharma 529.80 +11.45 +2.21
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Motors 431.20 +12.80 +3.06
Tata Motors (D) 244.80 +7.10 +2.99
Axis Bank 562.40 +15.00 +2.74
TCS 2,700.40 +71.55 +2.72
Hero Motocorp 3,802.00 +88.50 +2.38
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Eicher Motors 28,670.15 -1,223.00 -4.09
Indiabulls Hsg 1,183.55 -34.60 -2.84
Bharti Airtel 516.55 -11.35 -2.15
Aurobindo Pharm 671.40 -12.55 -1.83
HPCL 406.40 -7.35 -1.78
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Dr Reddys Labs 2,333.05 -18.90 -0.80
Coal India 266.00 -2.00 -0.75
Tata Steel 710.60 -4.90 -0.68
IndusInd Bank 1,648.85 -10.65 -0.64
Hero Motocorp 3,785.95 -23.05 -0.61
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES
File is:/article-scroll-new.php