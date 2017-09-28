GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
cricketnext
»
1-min read

Donald Trump Administration May 'Review' US Govt Contracts Outsourced to Indian IT Giants

At present, Cognizant, Tata Consultancy Services and Infosys are among Indian firms working on US government contracts.

News18.com

Updated:September 28, 2017, 10:38 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Donald Trump Administration May 'Review' US Govt Contracts Outsourced to Indian IT Giants
File photo of US President Donald Trump
New Delhi: The Donald Trump administration may be on course to “reviewing” contracts given to foreign companies, including Indian giants like TCS and Infosys, sources told CNBC-TV18 on Thursday.

Sources said the Indian companies have been asked to submit a progress report of the current projects outsourced to them by the US government. The contracts will be reviewed over a period of four months, sources added.

The US government contracts account for about 3.2-3.5% of exposure to Indian tech giants.

At present, Cognizant, Tata Consultancy Services and Infosys are among Indian firms working on US government contracts.

This is yet another move in Trump’s efforts to try and keep jobs at home in keeping with his election pitch of ‘Buy American, Hire American’.

In April, Trump had signed an executive order to tighten the rules of the H-1B visa programme to stop "visa abuses".

The H-1B is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in speciality occupations that require theoretical or technical expertise in specialised fields. Indian technology companies depend on it to hire tens of thousands of employees each year for their US operations.
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE Sensex

31,210.04 +50.23 ( +0.16%)

Nifty 50

9,738.85 +3.10 ( +0.03%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Divis Labs 848.50 -2.25 -0.26
Dr Reddys Labs 2,409.80 +105.10 +4.56
Reliance 795.20 -3.95 -0.49
Maruti Suzuki 7,798.00 +58.05 +0.75
ICICI Bank 273.80 -2.60 -0.94
Company Price Change %Gain
Motilal Oswal 1,262.10 +49.90 +4.12
Divis Labs 847.95 -2.20 -0.26
Reliance 794.00 -4.60 -0.58
ICICI Lombard 675.95 -5.60 -0.82
UPL 773.00 +1.95 +0.25
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Dr Reddys Labs 2,409.10 +104.40 +4.53
ACC 1,651.60 +61.85 +3.89
Coal India 268.00 +7.15 +2.74
Ambuja Cements 269.20 +6.80 +2.59
ITC 262.30 +3.80 +1.47
Company Price Change %Gain
Dr Reddys Labs 2,406.00 +98.50 +4.27
Coal India 267.75 +6.80 +2.61
ITC 262.55 +3.95 +1.53
Sun Pharma 502.35 +7.40 +1.50
BHEL 84.10 +1.00 +1.20
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Indiabulls Hsg 1,193.00 -30.10 -2.46
Asian Paints 1,133.95 -26.05 -2.25
Aurobindo Pharm 675.85 -13.85 -2.01
BPCL 456.15 -9.45 -2.03
Eicher Motors 29,988.85 -481.35 -1.58
Company Price Change %Gain
Asian Paints 1,134.05 -26.95 -2.32
Bharti Airtel 380.00 -5.35 -1.39
Wipro 285.75 -2.85 -0.99
ICICI Bank 273.65 -2.60 -0.94
Tata Motors (D) 221.35 -1.55 -0.70

Video Wall

Army Strikes Naga Insurgent Camps Along Myanmar Border

Army Strikes Naga Insurgent Camps Along Myanmar Border

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES